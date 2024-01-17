The Matthew Perry in memoriam segment was a touching moment during the Emmy Awards. But why weren’t Friends cast members there for it?

Late last October, beloved actor Matthew Perry died at home. It was a tragedy.

He was one of the most memorable celebrity deaths of 2023. He has been a household name for decades.

Many have likened the Friends cast to being like a family. So why weren’t they present?

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

In Memoriam segments honor actors who have passed, like Matthew Perry

Emmys producers spoke to The Hollywood Reporter this week about why the Friends cast did not receive invitations to the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

Yes, the tribute to the late Matthew Perry might have felt even more meaningful with them present.

But according to Emmys Executive Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, “It’s still very fresh for them.”

Friends Special Episode, “The One That Could Have Been, Part One” From L-R: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox Arquette And Matt Leblanc. All The Friends Ponder What Might Have Been If Each Had Taken A Different Path In Life. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Another EP, Jesse Collins, shared that they had “talked about” inviting the remainder of the Friends cast. However, they ultimately decided to try a more tasteful option.

“I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them,” Collins reasoned..

“I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family,” Collins continued. “It was probably just a little too soon.”

Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Not just Matthew Perry: 2023 claimed many tremendous talents before their time

Obviously, Perry was not the only tragic celebrity death this year. Andre Braugher, Frances Sternhagen, David McCallum, Lance Reddick, and so many more passed away.

The in memoriam segment paid tribute to many famous faces and lost talents while Charlie Puth sang “See You Again.”

The song transitioned into the Friends opening theme music, “I’ll Be There For You,” as a special nod to Perry.

While that might seem like playing favorites, Collins reasoned that there were limits. One limit was not invitiing the Friends cast to the Matthew Perry in memoriam.

“Yes, Norman Lear and Matthew Perry, you have to give some special attention to, but you don’t want anyone to feel slighted,” the EP explained.

Collins continued: “Everybody’s contribution was significant, and this is their moment inside this package.”

Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “Ride” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 28, 2015. (Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry died just three months ago

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. The beloved actor was only 54 years old.

He was unresponsive at home in his private jacuzzi.

The medical examiner determined that the primary cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine.

Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The medical examiner ultimately discovered a cocktail of substances in Matthew Perry’s system.

In addition to ketamine, which did not appear to be from a treatment program, he passed from drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine (an opioid).

For years, Perry’s struggles with sobriety defined his life. He spent millions attempting to become sober.

Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

More than once, Perry expressed a desire that his own struggles with substance abuse would inspire and educate others.

Though some of those closest to him described Perry’s sobriety as, at times, a “lie,” he did become sober multiple times during his decades-spanning battle.

Addiction is complex and so are people. This means that Perry has a complex legacy, too — because he is human. The passing of Matthew Perry still warranted a special in memoriam, but we understand why the Friends cast was not part of it.