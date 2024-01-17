In the wake of her late fiance’s passing, fans are wondering who exactPaige Press is.

This week, the world learned Alec Musser’s tragic cause of death. The 50-year-old All My Children actor has received mourning from all over the world.

Fans want to know more about his life as they process his death.

Part of that means getting to know the woman he loved.

Alec Musser attends the premiere of “Grown Ups” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2010. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Who Is Paige Press?

Paige Press was the All My Children star’s fiance at the time of his death.

She is not a public figure, and has remained very much out of the spotlight.

Alec Musser arrives at the annual Daytime Emmy nominee party presented by SOAPnet held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 27, 2006. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She has not shared much of her career or personal life. Even on Instagram, she clarifies that she was “a little late to the Insta game.” So no, she explains, her barebones profile is not “fake.”

We do know, however, that she was at Musser’s home in Del Mar, CA the night that he died. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed she was the one to find him dead in the bathroom.

In the days that followed his death, she honored Musser in her own social media posts on her Instagram account.

Alec Musser arrives at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Paige Press expressed her heartbreak over Alec Musser

“RIP to the love of my life,” Paige wrote to her dearly departed fiance. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.”

She expressed: “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy.”

Paige went on to describe: “You were the best fiance I could have ever asked for. I don’t think I can drive my wagon anymore.”

Alec Musser attends the premiere of “Grown Ups” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2010. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Who was her fiancee, Alec Musser?

The late Alec Musser, however, was a public figure. He appeared on All My Children from 2005 until 2007. That relatively brief stint was indelible in many fans’ minds.

The 50-year-old New York native died on January 12, passing away at his home in Del Mar, California.

This week, we learned that he died by suicide. As we reported, the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that he died by a self-inflicted gunshot — and that Paige Press tragically found him after the fact.

Alec Musser arrives at the Glam Slam 06′ party presented by Tennis Channel, Sony Ericsson WTA Tour and ATP at Crobar August 25, 2006. (Photo Credit: Brad Barket/Getty Images For The Tennis Channel)

In the wake of his passing, his loved ones have taken to social media.

They have paid tribute to the man, their memories of him, and even his incredible latte skills.

Death by suicide is nothing short of tragic. Suicidal depression is deadly. Alec and his loved ones are in our thoughts at this time.