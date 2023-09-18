Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shine Alongside Inspirational Athletes at 2023 Invictus Games: Check Out This Year's Most Memorable Photos!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a function, they have a tendency to steal center stage.



It’s not their fault, of course.



When you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet, the spotlight has a way of finding you.



But when Harry and Meghan attended the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last week, they were happy to step aside and let the real stars shine.



Harry helped to cofound the athletic competition for wounded veterans back in 2014.



As a combat vet and a diehard sports fan, the games remain very dear to his heart.



And each year, Harry and Meghan make it a point to show up and and pay tribute to the athletes and organizers who make Invictus happen.



Harry celebrated his 39th birthday during this year’s games, and it’s clear that he and Meghan had a wonderful time honoring the courageous competitors at this most inspirational of events.



Check out the photo highlights in the gallery below:



1 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the F&F Kids’ Competition at Centre Court at the Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

2 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the medal ceremony the winning team from the USA at Wheelchair Basketball Finals at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

3 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Wheelchair Basketball Medal Ceremony during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

4 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

5 DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

6 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Wheelchair Basketball Finals at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

7 Mark Ormrod, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Swimming Finals at Rheinbad on day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

8 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

9 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex react during the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

10 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

11 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

12 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the IG25 Activation drop-in at the Invictus Village during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

13 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Kasper Holm Henriksen attend the Time Trial & Criterium Cycling at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

14 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend archery event at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

15 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

16 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

17 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

18 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit with Germany and Poland fans as they attend the sitting volleyball match between Poland and Germany at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

19 DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 15: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Germany attend the sitting volleyball match between Poland and Germany as fans sing “Happy Birthday” to him at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

20 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react during the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

21 Meghan and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

22 DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

23 Meghan and Prince Harry attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday today.

24 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch on during the Mixed Team Gold Medal match between Team Colombia and Team Poland during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

25 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Swimming Finals at Rheinbad on day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (

26 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between USA and France at Centre Court, Merkus Spiel-Arena during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

27 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

28 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet with General Luigi Miglietta and NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.