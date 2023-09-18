Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shine Alongside Inspirational Athletes at 2023 Invictus Games: Check Out This Year's Most Memorable Photos!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a function, they have a tendency to steal center stage.
It’s not their fault, of course.
When you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet, the spotlight has a way of finding you.
But when Harry and Meghan attended the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last week, they were happy to step aside and let the real stars shine.
Harry helped to cofound the athletic competition for wounded veterans back in 2014.
As a combat vet and a diehard sports fan, the games remain very dear to his heart.
And each year, Harry and Meghan make it a point to show up and and pay tribute to the athletes and organizers who make Invictus happen.
Harry celebrated his 39th birthday during this year’s games, and it’s clear that he and Meghan had a wonderful time honoring the courageous competitors at this most inspirational of events.
Check out the photo highlights in the gallery below: