Will King Charles accept a meeting with Meghan Markle in 2024?

When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, it was clear that she’d enter the world’s most famous family as a different kind of royal.

Meghan’s American, a woman of color, a divorcee, and a successful career woman.

These conditions set her apart from the centuries of royals who came before her. But, there was hope that in the enlightened 21st century, the new Duchess of Sussex would receive fair and equitable treatment from the press, the people of the UK, and her new in-laws.

Needless to say, that didn’t happen.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Meghan Vs The Royal Family

Between the reported racist comments from King Charles or constant criticism from the tabloid media, Meghan was forced to endure treatment to which no previous royal had ever been subjected.

In the years since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as working royals and moved to America, the couple has continued to deal with discriminatory treatment from Buckingham Palace.

These days, Harry and Meghan are denied the right to proper security during their infrequent return trips to the UK.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Futhermore, the Sussexes have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, which served as their home base during their visits to the UK.

Obviously, some of these actions are retaliatory responses to comments that Harry and Meghan have made in the press.

But there’s no denying that the unfair treatment began years before this feud started to play out publicly.

And now, Meghan wants to know why.

The young royal is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Meghan Wants ‘Answers’ From King Charles & Private Meeting

“Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King,” famed royal expert Neil Sean told his audience on YouTube this week, according to the New York Post.

“She tried to set up a meeting with him,” he added. “She sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she’s encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy,”

Sean went on to explain that Meghan is troubled by the fact that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson does not receive such poor treatment from the media or the royals.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga on October 26, 2018. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images)

“The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show ‘This Morning,’ ‘Loose Women’ and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family,” Sean continued.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don’t understand why it’s a different rule for her.”

Journalist Ingrid Seward echoed Sean’s comments. She added that it would be in the Sussexes’ best interest to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

“They need the King and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” Seward told GB News this week.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet supporters on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What the Future Holds

She noted, however, that while Charles may have the upper hand in these negotiations, Harry and Meghan are in possession of two very valuable bargaining chips.

They’re names are Archie and Lilibet.

“Obviously, King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer, he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down,” Seward explained.

It seems that Harry and Meghan have no plans to reintroduce Charles to his grandchildren until this matter of unfair treatment is resolved.

And sadly, it looks as though negotiations have come to a standstill.