A sad and disturbing report describes Matthew Perry lying about his sobriety — and worse.

The late Friends star struggled for many years with substance abuse issues.

Given that Perry’s autopsy report included a deadly cocktail, that struggle ultimately claimed his life.

But this report sheds new light on the ways that Perry’s inner turmoil impacted others. It describes him as allegedly once attacking a friend who confronted him.

Three separate anonymous sources spoke to Us Weekly in a story published Wednesday January 10, 2024 to allege that Matthew Perry lied about his sobriety and had a history of abusive behavior.

“He was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive,” claimed one insider.

Describing him as a “manipulative” person, the source added: “All he knew how to do was cause pain and play the victim.”

Not all of the inside sources saw eye-to-eye on this, given their varying experiences (and assessments) of Perry.

A second insider declined to characterize Perry as a “horrible human being” as the first one had.

Instead, this second source described Perry as having been “warped” by his addiction.

Addiction and recovery became Matthew Perry’s lifelong struggle

Though Perry’s greatest claim to fame remains Friends, much of his public brand relates to his decades-long struggles with substance abuse.

In October of 2022, the actor offered an estimate: he had spent $9 million trying to become sober, and had remained clean of all substances for about 18 months.

One year later, he passed away. Authorities uncovered a vast array of substances in his home, but did not locate any illegal substances (outside of his body, that is).

As for Perry’s system upon his death, the medical examiner’s report confirmed that he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system.

Instead, Matthew Perry’s cause of death was the “acute effects of ketamine.”

While ketamine has legal uses and Perry had spoken about past treatments, the ME’s office indicated that it appeared to be recreational.

Friends immediately suspected his cause of death

One of the sources notes that Perry’s inner circle immediately suspected his cause of death when the news broke.

“Everybody close to Matthew was saying he died from an overdose,” this insider reported.

Supposedly, his close friends knew that he would habitually “isolate” himself. Furthermore, they did not believe that he’d properly dealt with underlying mental health issues.

According to the first source, Perry had “crashed his Aston Martin many times while high” as his substance abuse issues rampaged unchecked.

“He just damaged the car and no one was hurt,” the insider continued, “[but] he did not consider [that] he could have killed someone.”

Just for the record, there is no official record of any accidents that is available to the public. So we cannot confirm those allegations.

Matthew Perry allegedly attacking a friend is much more serious

Another allegation described Perry as having gotten into a physical confrontation with Morgan Moses. Moses was a close friend and is also an addiction expert.

“He threw [Moses] into a wall and threw something at her and shoved her onto a bed,” one insider described. Allegedly, this happened in March 2022, a time in which Perry’s self-reported timeline portrayed him as sober.

Perry allegedly told Moses that “If I wanted to hurt you, I would have.” The source says that he was known to have violent outbursts towards objects — punching walls, overturning furniture — as well.

The second insider, who also described the confrontation, described Perry as feeling remorseful and “mortified” after the fact.

“He was panicking because the person who was always by his side had left him,” this more sympathetic source explained.

“Morgan was his best friend, and he burned that to the ground. He pushed her to her absolute breaking point,” the insider characterized. “He would get pissed off about little things and then flip the narrative about what really happened to make himself the victim.”

Morgan has not made an official statement yet confirming or denying the claims.

