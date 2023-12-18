In late October, beloved actor Matthew Perry passed away.

The ensuing weeks have seen a great deal of speculation into the Friends star’s cause of death.

Now, a public look at the autopsy report is painting a clear picture.

His final days were filled with substances that each left their mark. These are grim findings.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Page Six obtained Matthew Perry’s autopsy report, which furnished a number of details about the late actor.

According to the report, a friend of Perry’s described him as “angry and mean” during the weeks leading up to his passing.

The possible cause for this may have been his testosterone shots.

Matthew Perry attends CBS’ 2015 Summer TCA party at the Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2015. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The report mentions that Perry had a lethal amount of ketamine in his system. It was mixed with the opioid-like drug, buprenorphine. This particular pain medication functions to help opioid addicts.

Additionally, Perry had been taking Tamoxifen to lose weight. (Just to note … Page Six‘s report spells it “Tammoxifen” and our research tells us that Tamoxifen is primarily a breast cancer prevention medication)

Perry was on antidiabetic medication. And he was consuming nicotine lollipops. While we all absorb chemicals in many forms all day, that is a lot.

Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

On top of all of that, Perry had been trying to quit smoking. Thus the lollipops, which would provide a nicotine fix and also similar oral stimulation.

Apparently, before he tried to quit, he had been going through two packs of cigarettes each day.

And according to the ME, Perry was unusually reliant upon prescribed and OTC medications for his day-to-day life.

Matthew Perry attends Phoenix House’s 12th Annual Triumph For Teens Awards Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“In the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent,” the report reads.

The report continues: As well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy, and breath mints.”

Meanwhile, his bathroom apparently included “prescribed ointments, digestive aids, and oral rinses.”

Matthew Perry attends “The Circle” Premiere at the BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The medical examiner found ketamine in Perry’s system. Ketamine can be a powerful therapeutic tool and Perry had publicly undergone treatments in recent years.

However, analysis suggested that this was from another source. The translation being that doctors believe that it was recreational ketamine.

In the past, Perry had praised its effects for therapeutic purposes but lamented the hangover after the fact. Obviously, we cannot ask him what changed.

Matthew Perry attends the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

We do not mention these details to “judge” him. With the exception of smoking cigarettes, which by its nature impacts anyone around him at the time, these are all his business. And he was quitting smoking.

Whether we drink coffee or take gummy vitamins or take prescriptions or just eat food, we all partake of chemicals every day. (I have caffeinated mints sitting right near me as I write this! It’s fine!)

Perry’s passing was a tragedy. His fans want to understand what happened. And many believe that Perry would want everyone to learn from his struggles — even his final ones.