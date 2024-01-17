Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar: Reunited at Last!

Reunited.

And it feels so good!

On January 15, Joy-Anna Duggar took to her Instagram Stories account in order to share a number of photos from her recent trip from Arkansas to Los Angeles.

Among these snapshots?

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar are hanging out here in early 2024. (Instagram)

The photo immediately above, which features Joy-Anna getting together with her sister, Jinger, for the first time in a long time.

The siblings notably did NOT see each other around Christmas last month.

“So good to be together again!” Joy-Anna wrote over the picture, which included the pair holding coffee cups in their hands.

Jinger later reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories, adding with a yellow heart emoji, “Had the best time with you!”

We’re up close and personal here with Jinger Duggar during a podcast appearance. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Joy-Anna’s reunion with her sibling comes after Jinger and her husband, Jeremy, spent the holidays away from the Duggar clan.

They instead spent a few days in late December with Jeremy’s family in Pennsylvania.

“We so enjoyed our holiday break — visited Jer’s family in PA for Christmas & also went skiing in Mammoth,” Jinger captioned a selfie back on January 11.

“Excited to get back into the swing of things and have a routine again. Thankful for God’s kindness in giving us such sweet time together as a family.”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth appear on her family’s reality TV show Counting On. (TLC)

Both Joy-Anna and Jinger have tried to remain neutral over the past several months while other family members have publicly called out their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

A few months ago, Joy-Anna did note, however, that was never really part of the controversial church whose values Jim Bob strongly ascribes to.

Duggar said at the time that she was involved with the the Institute in Basic Life Principles up until she got married to Austin, and then the spouses promptly abandoned the organization after they tied the knot.

“We started distancing ourselves from those functions,” Joy told her podcast audience.

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

For her part, Jinger has come out far stronger against her mom and dad.

She released a memoir just about a year ago that outlined all the challenges she faced as a member of the Duggars.

“In my circle I was like the most devout. I was so into these teachings,” Jinger admitted last year in regard to how dedicated she was to her then-religion, adding:

“I would judge other people, even in my heart, for maybe sending their kids to a Christian school or for dressing in a way that I’d think would bring them damage.”

Fast forward to present day and Jinger has basically broken free from the control of her own parents.

On her YouTube channel in December, Jinger praised the Amazon documentary that exposed her parents and their dangerous church and acknowledged that the “teachings of Bill Gothard were awful.”