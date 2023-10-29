Shocking and extremely sad news out of the entertainment world:

Matthew Perry, a veteran actor best known for playing the iconic role of Chandler Bing on NBC sitcom friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday.

He was 54 years old.

Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

According to TMZ, Perry played pickle ball for about two hours on the morning of October 28… only for his assistant to come across his unresponsive body inside of a jacuzzi a short time later.

She then called 911.

No drugs were found on the scene and no foul play is suspected.

While the public awaits the results of an autopsy, it is believed that Perry died from drowing.

Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of “Ride” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 28, 2015 in Hollywood. (Getty)

Wrote Warner Bros. in a statement about the beloved star:

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Matthew Perry attends Phoenix House’s 12th Annual Triumph For Teens Awards Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Perry rose to global fame and fortune recognition for taking on the role of Chandler on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance on the legendary sitcom.

The star also grappled with a lengthy struggle with substance abuse that stunted his career.

Later in life, especially via his 2022 book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” Perry focused a great deal of his energy on using his experience to help others stay clean and sober.

Matthew Perry will forever be in our hearts. (Getty)

On the big screen, Perry appears in movies such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards.

He also played major roles on television programs Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, Mr. Sunshine and The Odd Couple revival, while guest-starring on The West Wing and The Ron Clark Story.

“There’s been some real up and downs in my life and this is a lot about the downs,” said Perry a couple years ago to E! News.

“But the further down you go the more people you can help.

Matthew Perry at the premiere of Reelz’s “The Kennedys After Camelot” at The Paley Center for Media on March 15, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

In the wake of this tragedy, many celebrities took to social media in order to mourn Matthew Perry.

“He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it,” Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram, for example. “I’m so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking.”

Added Rumer Willis:

“I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing.

“When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

There was also the following from Perry’s former co-star, Maggie Wheeler:

(Instagram)

In his memoir, Perry discussed his health struggles, including a frightening experience in which he was hospitalized for five months after his colon ruptured as a result of using OxyContin.

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” Perry wrote in the opening of “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”

“I don’t write any of this so anyone will feel sorry for me — I write these words because someone else may be confused by the fact that they know they should stop drinking — like me, they have all the information, and they understand the consequences — but they still can’t stop drinking.

“You are not alone, my brothers in sisters.”

May Matthew Perry rest in peace.