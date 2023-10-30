Matthew Perry: Cause of Death Revealed?

By now, you’ve likely heard the tragic news that beloved actor Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54.

The star, who was best known for his work on the wildly popular NBC sitcom Friends, was found unresponsive in a hot tub outside his home on Saturday.

Perry has long been open about his struggles with addiction, and many have jumped to the conclusion that drugs were involved in his death.

For some, the circumstances of his passing brought to mind the deaths of Whitney Houston, Aaron Carter, and other stars who drowned in small quantities of water while under the influence.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022. (Getty)

But we don’t yet know if that was the case with Perry.

It could be weeks before the toxicology test results are available, and until then, all we have to go off of in determining Perry’s cause of death is the report provided by police and other responders.

Here’s what we know:

Paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call after Matthew was discovered by his assistant, who had been sent out to run some errands.

Actor Matthew Perry at the premiere of Reelz’s “The Kennedys After Camelot” at The Paley Center for Media on March 15, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

It’s not clear if Perry was alive at the time of the 911 call.

Police have stated that there was no sign of foul play and no illegal narcotics were found at the scene, but unspecified prescription drugs were discovered in the home.

Perry’s cause of death has now officially been deferred by the office of the LA County medical examiner.

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” a spokesperson for the department explained.

Matthew Perry attends Phoenix House’s 12th Annual Triumph For Teens Awards Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

In the meantime, every major social media platform has been flooded with tributes to Perry penned by friends, family, and a legion of adoring fans.

Perry’s Friends co-stars have not yet addressed his death publicly, but insiders say they’ve been left devastated by the news and are currently in the process of preparing a joint statement.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” an insider told Page Six.

Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

“It’s just devastating.”

The source went on to explain that Perry’s castmates stood by him and offered their support through the very worst days of his addiction.

“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times,” the insider explained.

Matthew Perry will forever be in our hearts. (Getty)

“And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”

Our thoughts go out to Perry’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available