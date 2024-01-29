Kody Brown to Ex-Sister Wives: Can’t We All Just Get Along?!?

Kody Brown is singing a very different tune these days.

It’s a more understanding tune. It’s a humbler tune. It’s a tune that only someone whose universe has been rocked all the way down to its core can really belt out.

Kody, of course, is the star of Sister Wives.

He landed this role because he was a dedicated polygamist who starred on a reality show opposite one legal spouse (Robyn) and three spiritual spouses (Janelle, Meri and Christine).

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Now, however?

Kody is down all three spiritual spouses, with the aforementioned women having walked out on their unhealthy relationships at various points over the last two-plus years.

Brown spent the early days of these break-ups trashing his former sister wives… but now he appears to have undergone a transformation.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Kody says he’s trying to “move on,” in terms of the anger he previously felt about himself and also toward Christine, Meri and Janelle.

Kody Brown is featured on this Christine wedding special that aired in January 2024. (TLC)

“You have to express forgiveness to the people you’ve been involved with,” Kody now says to this publication.

“You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

Kody shares a total of 17 children with these four women.

He’s been accused many times of pretty much sucking as a parent. But, again, perhaps he’s turning an important corner after all this time.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Yes, these splits have been “painful,” Kody concedes.

It’s been a “process,” and…

“I just look forward to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of … just more understanding,” he told People.

Kody also admits that his confidence was at a low point after three of his romances ended in heartbreak. It may not have helped matters that Christine even went ahead and got married in October to her alleged soulmate, David Woolley.

Kody Brown has an annoying smirk on his face in this photo. (TLC)

More recently, Meri Brown announced that she has a boyfriend now, too.

Janelle is single from what we know.

And Kody remains in a committed, legal marriage with Robyn.

“We are not recovering from this,” Kody told People of where things stand between the spouses.

“I mean, it’s not clinical depression, but we’ve been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That’s an understatement. But we’ve been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same.”

Kody Brown appears to be both sad and confused in this photo from a Sister Wives episode. (TLC)

Kody has also confessed that he’s been sabotaging this relationship “out of frustration and anger.”

Back during the Sister Wives: One on One special a couple months ago, he even said:

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of sh-t to manage the relationship.’

“And what it was was just anger and I’m embarrassed.”

Sister Wives can be streamed in full on Max, while a new season is expected to premiere later this year.