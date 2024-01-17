Meri Brown: Meet My New BOYFRIEND!!!!!!!!!!!

You guys, you guys, you guys.

Seriously: YOU GUYS!

Meri Brown has an announcement to make.

Not long after the veteran Sister Wives star said she wants to have dinner with a great guy on her birthday, Brown has gone ahead and dropping the following romantic bombshell…

… she’s already found the great guy in question!

Yes. Meri Brown has a boyfriend.

On Tuesday, the Sister Wives cast member shared the photo above on Instagram and marked her 53rd year on this planet by introducing everyone to someone named Amos.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” Meri wrote as a caption to the snapshot featured here.

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Continued Meri:

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Referencing her new dog, Meri added: “Also, Zona absolutely loves him.”

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri married Kody Brown in 1994 and shares one child with the former polygamist.

The couple divorced 30 years later, but Meri stuck around as one of Kody’s spiritual spouses… until January 2023, that is.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody wrote as a joint statement back then.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri Brown sits here in silence during Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Over the following several months, Meri expressed sadness over what has happened to her family (considering Janelle and Christine have also left Kody), while also emphasizing how strong of an independent woman she has become.

Independent, that is.

Not lonely.

Meri Brown looks intense in this photo from her show’s one-on-one special. (TLC)

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” Meri went on in regard to her boyfriend.

“As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!

““I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

Brown concluded her post with the following hashtags: WorthyUp, #HappyBirthdayToMe, #Morein2024.

Happy birthday to Meri indeed, huh?!?

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

As mentioned previously, Janelle Brown is no longer married to Kody, either, although she has not yet announced any subsequent partner.

Christine, however?

She exchanged vows with David Woolley this past October and he’ll appear on the upcoming season of Sister Wives.