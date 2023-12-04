Kody Brown TRASHES Christine Brown: She Was a $hitty Sister Wife!

On Sunday night, Kody Brown appeared on part two of the latest Sister Wives one-on-one special, using his time to wish one of his ex-spouses all the best in her next relationship.

Kind of.

Sort of.

In an extremely backhanded, selfish and cruel way, that is.

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

The interview with Kody was filmed prior to Christine’s wedding two months ago to David Woolley, who Christine met on a dating website awhile back and who she has gushed over numerous times as her soulmate.

“She’ll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David,” Kody said on air, sounding a tad bit benevolent while also adding:

“She was a sh-tty sister wife,” who “never tried” and “was never there.”

Kody has said quite frequently since Christine left him in November 2021 that the latter refused to bond or form any connection with Kody’s legal wife, Robyn.

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

“Christine has to destroy my character,” Kody went went on. “Or David doesn’t feel like he can marry her because she left a good man.”

Kody is talking about himself there, of course.

He apparently sees himself in a very positive light, despite Christine, Janelle and Meri ALL decided to end their relationships with him over the past two years.

Kody previously trashed Christine by saying he never even wanted to marry her and that she forced the romance upon him.

Christine Brown smiles broadly in a selfie with husband David Woolley as they enjoy a weekend getaway to New York. (DAVID WOOLLEY/INSTAGRAM)

Thankfully, Christine appears to be unbothered by anything Kody says about her.

She exchanged vows with Woolley — who will actually make his first Sister Wives appearance on December 10 — in front of 300 loved ones in early October in Utah.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told People Magazine at the time.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown are exasperated with each other at this point. (TLC)

Next Sunday, meanwhile, promises plenty of controversy and a whole lot of tension to close out Sister Wives Season 18.

In a sneak peek that aired this weekend, Christine says she “dissected my relationship with Robyn” and believes her “personality type loves drama.”

In return, Robyn cries:

“I don’t know how to let this go. And this isn’t me just being dramatic, thank you, Christine.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.