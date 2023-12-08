Kody Brown: I Nearly Left Robyn! I'm a Piece of S--t, Okay?!?

Kody Brown is not in a good place these days.

We’re not sure if anyone ought to care about the mindset of a very selfish and sexist individual, but we’re just passing along the information here, okay?

In a clip from this Sunday’s one-on-one special episode of Sister Wives, the father of 17 admits that he came close to walking away from his only loyal spouse at some point in the recent past.

Why?

Kody Brown opens up here on the Sister Wives one-on-one special. (TLC)

Because he sort of hates himself at the moment.

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman.

“I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of ​s–t to manage the relationship,’” Kody tells host Sukanya Krishnan in this sneak peek.

“And what it was just anger and I’m embarrassed.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are featured in this split-screen image. (TLC)

That’s quite the look into Kody’s brain, huh?

The Sister Wives star is no longer a polygamist, of course, as Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all left him at various points in the last two years.

“Christine’s leaving and I’m just angry,” Kody will also say on the December 10 episode.

“So a lot of dark winds were going through me. A lot of devil, a lot of temptation, which would be destructive of my relationship with Robyn.”

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

For her part, Robyn has made it clear she’s in a state of mourning due to the explosion of the Brown family.

Kody, on this upcoming special, says his sole legal spouse “would get frustrated” over his dark moods in the wake of the aforementioned women walking away from him.

“The dumb thing is — because I’m so honest — I just share everything with her,” Kody continued, adding that he relayed “terrible” and “heartbreaking” information to Robyn.

“There’s some things in a man’s mind that should never be expressed,” Kody confessed in ominous fashion.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Robyn, who says she is praying things can sort of be fixed within the Browns, also speaks to Krishnan on part three of this special.

She says she and Kody are “in different places” after “the bomb that went off on [their] family.”

Adds Robyn:

“I’m in a major place of mourning and he’s angry and he doesn’t want to … He just wants to just go find whatever, you know? And I’m like, no, I can’t feel like that.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown remain legally married, despite the former having split from his other spouses. (TLC)

In a separate preview for the December 10 episode posted by E! News on December 7, Meri says she felt her ex had “let go of her emotionally” long before the two broke up.

“And I’m like, ‘Why did you not respect me enough as a human being?” Meri says about Kody’s refusal to end heir relationship, which she felt had become strictly platonic awhile ago.

“I understand that’s how you feel about me, but have the respect for me as a human being to tell me to my face.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

