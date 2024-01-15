Reports of a Justin Timberlake-Jessica Biel split have been making their way across the social media landscape since at least 2019.

As you may recall, that was the year when Timberlake was accused of cheatng on Biel with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the 2021 film, Palmer.

During filming, Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted getting a little handsy with one another, but it seems that Biel decided to overlook that indiscretion.

But these days, Timberlake is embroiled in a slew of new controversies, and it seems that his long-suffering wife is no longer in a forgiving mood.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala at Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake-Jessica Biel Split: Is It Really Happening?

Yes, after years of rumors and speculation, there’s reason to believe that Timberlake and Biel might really be on the verge of separation.

“Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split,” a source close to the couple tells Life & Style.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC event for Hulu’s “Candy” at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues.”

The couple married in 2012, and they’ve since welcomed two sons, Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3.

But despite their best efforts, it seems that Justin and Jessica’s marriage may have run its course.

And the insider says there’s no clearer evidence than the couple’s recent real estate maneuvers.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“Friends say it’s a sign they’re getting their finances in order,” says the source, adding:

“At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can’t run away from your problems.”

Justin’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Him

Insiders say the couple’s recent troubles have to do with Britney Spears’ recent memoir, in which the pop icon portrayed Timberlake in a less than flattering light.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu’s “Candy” at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Among other claims, Spears alleged that Timberlake cheated on her and pressured her to get an abortion.

Apparently, it was the first that Jessica had heard of these incidents, and Britney’s claims led her to rethink certain events in her own relationship to Justin.

Timberlake publicly apologized for the Wainwright incident shortly after those on-set photos went viral.

“I regret my behavior,” he said, insisting that while he had acted inappropriately, he never actually cheated on Biel.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” – arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation,” Timberlake added.

The couple overcame that incident, but it’s possible that it’s remained on Biel’s mind ever since.

Whatever the case, these two appear to be on the verge of a high-profile split that has the potential to get very messy.