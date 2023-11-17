Justin Timberlake Considering Legal Action Over Britney Spears Memoir: THIS Will Fix My …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Apparently, Justin Timberlake is so miserable these days that he might turn to a high priced legal team to clean up his image.

After everything that Britney Spears’ memoir revealed about Justin, a lot of people find him disgusting.

Between new information and all of the things that she confirmed, his reputation may never recover.

A jarring new report says that he’s so unhappy that he’s considering taking drastic legal action over it. Yikes!

Justin Timberlake attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to a report by RadarOnline, Justin Timberlake is considering taking actual legal action against Britney Spears.

Believe it or not, but Justin has enjoyed a lot of public support over the years.

Now, former fans have turned their backs on him. And so have other celebrities, who feel disgusted by what he put Britney through.

The Woman In Me is the title of Britney Spears’ October 2023 memoir. (Image Credit: Simon and Schuster)

According to the report, his initial plan was to simply “ride” out the tidal wave of controversy.

Often, that is the best choice for someone who finds themselves in a scandal where they cannot directly address the wrongdoing.

Justin cannot right the past, so this isn’t over something that he’s doing wrong right now. Usually, avoiding public appearances and remaining silent would be the best policy. (Well, next to a heartfelt apology in which he publicly grovels for undeserved forgiveness)

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the NBA All-Star Game at the First Union Center in Philadelphia in 2002. (Photo Credit: Getty)

However, the report says that it’s getting harder and harder.

Britney’s book came out only a few weeks ago, on October 24.

Even so, Justin is reportedly feeling so “miserable” over the revelations about him that he’s considering other options.

Justin Timberlake speaks onstage as he promotes the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together” during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Since then, Justin has been experiencing trolling unlike any of his prior experiences.

Even his wife, Jessica Biel, has received a slew of messages.

Hers have a different tone. Seeing how Justin treated his ex — cheating on Britney, pressuring her to have an abortion, capitalizing off of her to promote his own career — people want her to know that she can dump him.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 11, 2002. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s all getting under his skin so much. And it’s not just random fans.

A lot of very famous people — including people more famous than Justin himself, like Madonna — have been unfollowing him on social media.

Apparently, he’s contemplating taking her to court. With the right courtroom shopping (sometimes, overly litigious whiners try cases in the UK, where libel laws are oddly backwards), he might keep her from sharing more.

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

If JT is actually considering that … maybe he should consider not doing that.

We’ve seen very famous, very bad men take their exes to court and win. Sometimes, their high-cost PR blitzes actually pull a fast one on the public as well as the jury.

But in the long run, Justin does not, cannot want for his brand to be “the guy who sued Britney.” If he didn’t want her to talk about him, he should have treated her better.