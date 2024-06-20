Justin Timberlake Will Have “A Lot to Say” About Arrest, Lawyer Predicts

Justin Timberlake has sort of broken his silence in regard to his recent arrest.

The veteran singer was taken into custody just past midnight on June 18 after he allegedly blew through a stop sign after hanging out with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor, New York.

Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene, according to the arresting officer, and was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He is due in court for a hearing on July 26.

Based on police records, we know that Timberlake told the cops he only drank one martini prior to getting behind the wheel of his BMW… but we haven’t yet heard directly from the artist.

Until Wednesday afternoon.

In a manner of speaking.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On June 19, attorney Edward Burke Jr. released a statement that read as follows:

“Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident this week, thankfully, while the Sag Harbor police released a statement of its own after making this arrest:

On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

Justin Timberlake reacts during Day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on September 26, 2019 in St Andrews, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

After an officer initiated a traffic stop, authorities noted that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake was later released without having to pay bail.

The singer is scheduled to hit the stage again in Chicago June 21 for the next leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and will continue on to New York and Boston later this month.

According to TMZ, he has no plans to check into rehab or take any “proactive” steps toward addressing any supposed alcohol problems.

Timberlake simply plans to continue his tour amid this controversy.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel attend the the special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together”at the TCL Chinese Theater, on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

People Magazine reports that wife Jessica Biel is “not happy” about her husband (whose mugshot has gone viral) and his actions.

She is starring in a new Amazon Prime series and “doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” an insider told this outlet.

Biel will remain by Timberlake’s side, however. Now and forever, this same source says.

“He’s a great dad and husband,” the source states.