Justin Timberlake Posts Cryptic ‘EITIW’ Message: What Does It Mean?

Justin Timberlake has fans on edge after posting the phrase ‘EITIW’ without explaining it’s meaning.

Is this a coded message about a secret project? Is it a response to the growing rumblings that his marriage to Jessica Biel is over?

All signs – and I do mean that literally – point to this being the announcement of new music.

Here’s what we know!

Justin Timberlake & The Meaning of ‘EITIW’

This all started when Justin posted a new photo on his Instagram carousel. The caption only read, “EITIW.”

While cryptic those 5 letter may be, accompanying them was a missing poster that provided even less information.

The poster, which was shared upside down, said “MISSING” at the top and “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?”

From there, a very playful description of who we can only assume is JT himself follows: “Age: Infinity; Height: Feels like 10′ tall; Weight: Up; Eyes: Precision; Hair: Depends.”

Now, a few days before this went live, Justin fans were shocked to see he’d wiped his entire Insta clean, save for his profile picture.

The shot featured his eyes sending a piercing look to a car’s rearview mirror.

So, what does it all mean? Well, it looks like fans will have to wait until January 19th, when Justin plays his first show in years in Memphis for a definitive answer.

However, some savvy sleuths on Reddit think they have deciphered the acronym for the phrase “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Is that a name of an album? The first lead single? Either way, if it means new music, sign me up!

Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone attend special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together” ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album?

If Justin is releasing new music, this is the moment fans have been waiting for.

The drop would mark is sixth solo album, and his first in over five years. His last album was 2018’s Man of the Woods. He marked that occasion by performing at the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minneapolis.

But this does not mark Justin’s return to music all together. In September 2023, Justin reunited with his legendary 90’s boy band *NSYNC to release “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

The moment should’ve been massive, given that it was the group’s first musical release over 20 years.

However, around the same time, Britney Spear’s memoir dropped, which created a firestorm of drama for JT.

Her accusations were scathing and her memories of their relationship damning to his spotless reputation.

Perhaps this new album will feature some music on the subject?