Justin Timberlake Mug Shot Released After DWI Arrest: See Photo

Justin Timberlake has a mug shot, y’all.

He’s a few decades late, but now he can call himself truly one of the most famous faces of pop from the 2000’s.

The Sag Harbor Police Department released the singer’s photo following the reveal that the Grammy-winner was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated.

And this photo appears to back up the claim that he was drinking that night.

Singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake attends the the special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together”at the TCL Chinese Theater, on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake’s Mug Shot: ‘Bloodshot’ Eyes & No Smile

Justin Timberlake spent the night in jail in Long Island after Sag Harbor police arrested the pop star around midnight on June 18.

The police reported he was pulled over after he ran through a stop sign and his 2025 BMW was weaving along the road. Reports out of outlets immediately described Justin as looking ‘bleary-eyed’ or his eyes appearing ‘bloodshot’, but it wasn’t until the department released his mugshot were fans able to make that determination themselves.

Justin Timberlake’s mug shot from his DWI arrest in June 2024 in New York.

(Sag Harbor Police Department)

Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said in a statement, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” Timberlake allegedly told officers, before failing a field sobriety test. He allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

In the morning, Justin was released without bail. He has yet to make any comment on the incident himself.

Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

What’s Next For Justin?

While he’s a free man as of now, the situation is far from over.

Just is free to continue his tour, which will take him to Chicago and back to New York over the next two weeks, before he heads out overseas.

The courts are aware he’s leaving the country, and have granted him permission to virtually appear in court on July 26 for his hearing. That same day he’s set to begin a two-night stand in Krakow, Poland.