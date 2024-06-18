Justin Timberlake ARRESTED In NY For DWI: His Eyes Were ‘Bloodshot’

Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges in June while partying in Sag Harbor, NY.

In a virtual court appearance a month later, Justin pleaded not guilty to a the misdemeanor charge of driving drunk, calling in while on tour overseas.

Justin’s permission to drive in New York is still suspended as the case continues. The next court hearing is a lawyer conference scheduled for Friday, August 9.

Here’s all the latest on his arrest and DWI.

Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Justin Timberlake Arrested: Why Police Cuffed Him in New York

According to TMZ sources, an incident went down in the early hours of Tuesday morning June 1 in the little town of Sag Harbor in Long Island.

Their sources claim that Justin was out with friends having dinner at a hotel. Just after midnight, JT got into this car to drive back to where he was staying, but was swiftly pulled over.

The former ’N Sync vocalist turned solo star reportedly blew through a stop sign and weaved along a residential street, according to the criminal complaint filed by the officer who made the arrest.

Justin was arrested In New York for a DWI. TMZ sources said cops performed a field sobriety test and asked Justin to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused. Apparently, there is body cam footage for this all going down!

When he finally was arraigned and released, he was officially charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to kept in his lane.

According to police that spoke to TMZ, cops observed “Justin glassy eyed and they say the smelled alcohol on his breath.” They also alleged he failed the field sobriety test when asked to do a one-legged stand and a walk and turn.

Then, the official police report was released, painting an even wilder picture. Page Six obtained the criminal complaint:

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,’’ the report said.

He is expected back in court on July 26th. He’s being repped by criminal defense lawyer Ed Burke, Jr.

So far, Justin has yet to release an official statement.

Singer/songwriter Justin Timberlake attends the the special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Trolls: Band Together”at the TCL Chinese Theater, on November 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin On Tour

JT is currently touring the country to support of his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March.

On the schedule, he was two concerts slated for both Chicago’s United Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden next week.

When the North American leg of the tour wraps on July 9 in Kentucky, he’ll be off to Europe from the end of July through September before returning to North America in October, with the last date slated for Dec. 20 in Kansas City.