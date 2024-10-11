Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's 'Marriage In Crisis' After DUI Arrest: Report

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Could Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel be headed towards a split?

Things have not looked good for the pair for the last few years, and the past few months have been incredibly trying.

Between accusations of cheating, bombshells in Britney Spears’ memoir and now Justin’s embarrassing arrest, it feels like JT has been testing his wife’s patience for the better part of a decade.

Now, it’s starting to sound like his long-suffering wife is no longer in a forgiving mood.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Justin’s Making It Hard for Jessica To Stay

Let’s review the facts.

Rumors began flying that Justin and Jessica were headed towards a divorce in 2019.

As you may recall, that was the year when Justin was accused of cheating on Jessica with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the film, Palmer.

During filming, Justin and Alisha were spotted getting a little handsy with one another, but it seems that Jessica decided to overlook that indiscretion.

JT publicly apologized for the Alisha incident shortly after those on-set photos went viral.

“I regret my behavior,” he said, insisting that while he had acted inappropriately, he never actually cheated on Biel.

But then there was the shameful reveals in Britney Spears’ book about what went down in their relationship.

Among other claims, Britney alleged that Timberlake cheated on her and pressured her to get an abortion.

Apparently, it was the first that Jessica had heard of these incidents, and Britney’s claims led her to rethink certain events in her own relationship to Justin.

And if all of this red flag behavior wasn’t enough, Justin found himself IN JAIL in the summer of 2024. While Jessica was at work filming a new show, JT was partying with his pals in the Hamptons. He got behind the wheel after supposedly only “one martini” but later found himself behind bars with a DWI charge.

It was later revealed that he was partying on that fateful night with his ex-business partner and his wife’s stylist/ gal pal Estee Stanley.

“This arrest and the fact he was with a female friend the night it happened has really brought things to a head,” claims a source that spoke to Radar Online. “There’s no other way to say it that his marriage is now in crisis.”

So, can all of this actually be forgiven?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is A Split Really Happening?

After years of rumors and speculation, there’s plausible reason to believe that Timberlake and Biel might really be on the verge of separation.

“Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split,” a source close to the couple told Life & Style – and this was well before his DUI arrest.

“Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues.”

The couple married in 2012, and they’ve since welcomed two sons, Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3.

But despite their best efforts, it seems that Justin and Jessica’s marriage may have run its course.

If the arrests and nights out with other women weren’t a clear indication, the insider added there’s no clearer evidence than the couple’s recent real estate maneuvers.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“Friends say it’s a sign they’re getting their finances in order,” says the source, adding:

“At one point, they retreated to another home, in Montana, in the hopes of getting away from drama and starting over, but you can’t run away from your problems.”

Now, real estate moves are clear indicators of trouble. Just look at Bennifer selling their mansion!

However, that pair seem to be clinging to married life for dear life – even though it just got that much more complicated.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Justin’s Leaves Jessica To Go On Tour – And She’s Not Happy

In January 2024, Justin announced that he’d be going on his first world tour in over 5 years to support his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. It released on March 15 to minor success, but the tour got fans out in droves.

In 2018 and 2019, he played shows in support of his record, Man of the Woods, but that was the last time he was on the stage.

The tour meant he’d be away from Jessica and their kids for weeks during the spring and summer, and the decision reportedly put even more of a strain on their relationship.

According to sources, Jessica laid down the law with Justin about how much time he was planning to spend away and only gave her “blessing” when he agreed to some rules.

“They don’t want to be apart from each other for months at a time, so he has constructed a schedule where he gets to go home to Jessica and the kids a lot,” the insider explained.

“There is also room in the road trek for them to be with him.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jessica Putting On a Brave Face

Now, after the Alisha drama and the Britney revelations, Jessica tried to show a united front with Justin.

In May 2024, Jessica appeared on The View and discussed her marriage, describing it as a “work in progress.”

“It’s always a work in progress,” she admitted. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

At the time, her husband was away on tour, while she was watching over the kids and filming her new project, the upcoming Prime Video thriller series “The Better Sister.”

Interestingly enough, the pair were together in New York when Justin was arrested for his DWI. She was in Manhattan filming while Justin was partying in the Hamptons.

According to reports, Jessica was far from “happy” about the news of her husbands arrest and looked “tired” when she returned to set the morning after his run-in with the law.

“She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” a source explained to People. However, despite his bad behavior, the source added that Jessica plans to “always be by his side.”

Maybe that’s true – for now. Everyone has their limits, after all.