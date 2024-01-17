Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have two kids together.

If rumors are to be believed – and let’s be clear, they are just rumors – Justin and Jessica are headed for a split.

It would be devastating to see this little family break up, especially since, in the rare times we’ve seen them together, they all look so happy.

So you know what? Let’s focus on that! Let’s meet the two little ones and see them in happier times.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel’s Kids: They Have Two Boys

Justin and Jessica were married in October 2012. It would take them three years to welcome their first child, a boy named Silas in 2015, and their second in 2020 Phineas.

The pair have opted to keep their sons out of the spotlight, as many other celebrity patents do.

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private,” Justin revealed during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert

“But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do,” he added.

Justin and Jessica in their early dating years, catching a Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz game at Staples Center on April 21, 2009 ((Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images))

Silas Randall Timberlake, Their Oldest Son

The couple’s first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, was born on April 8, 2015.

He was son named after Justin’s maternal grandfather, Bill Silas Bomar. He also shares the same middle name, Randall, as his father.

Speaking of his father, on Justin’s first Father’s Day, Timberlake posted a picture of himself carrying Silas on Instagram.

“FLEXIN’ on Fathers Day,” he captioned the post. “#HappyFathersDay to ALL of the Dads out there from the newest member of the Daddy Fraternity!! –JT.”

Soon after, Justin revealed that fatherhood was scarier than he had originally thought.

“Fatherhood is super scary.”, Justin told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2016. “Because you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”

He added: “But you figure things out as you go. It does give your life a different meaning, and lights you up in a way that you never imagined. I feel like the real success of parenthood is getting to wake up the next day and fail all over again. It’s humbling, for sure.”

The most recent red carpet appearance of the parents at the 2023 “Troll” movie premiere in LA. ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Phineas Timberlake, Their Second Son

Jessica and Justin welcomed their second son Phinneas in July 2020.

Justin appeared on the Jan. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he confirmed the birth of his second child for the first time.

However, the news was spoiled – to a degree – when good friend, Brian McKnight, spilled the beans on the little guys arrival to the press ahead of schedule.

“He just had a new baby,” Brian revealed to HollywoodLife back in 2020, ahead of Justin’s announcement. He added: ” I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Very little is known about Phineas, except that he’s equally into Halloween as his folks!

Every year, the foursome dress us in family costumes. For their first Halloween as a family, they dressed up as Harry Potter characters. Phinease was Hedwig to Silas’ Harry! So sweet!