Just when you thought Jenelle Evans’ life couldn’t get any messier, her husband went ahead and dumped a new can of worms all over the floor of her sinking swamp house.

As we’ve previously reported, Jenelle is once again feuding with Farrah Abraham, and this time, the combatants are really going for the jugular.

In fact, they’re both firing off allegations of unfit parenting and insisting that CPS get involved.

Naturally, Farrah’s claims carry a little more weight, as Jenelle is already under investigation by CPS.

Farrah Abraham attends Women in Film’s Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

That might be enough to make a normal person back down, but Jenelle is anything but normal.

Now, the latest beef between these longtime rivals has become even more chaotic due to the involvement of Evans’ husband, David Eason.’ husband, David Eason.

Eason has been unemployed for many years, and his rap career doesn’t seem to be taking off the way he’d imagined.

So the guy has a lot of time on his hands, and he seems to spend most of it throwing temper tantrums on the internet.

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

David loves nothing more than when his wife clashes with another semi-famous person, as it gives him the opportunity to reclaim some of his former relevance.

So naturally, this terminally bored aspiring Eminem took to Facebook this week to lash out at Farrah.

“I think CPS would love to know why Farrah let her child tag along while she was allegedly escorting or ‘tricking’ as some would call it,” David wrote.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

“I call it prostitution but hey, I only know what I’m told by close sources.”

Obviously, David has no “close sources,” he’s just taking advantage of this opportunity to revisit the old claims that Farrah makes her living primarily through sex work.

And that could be true, but it’s weird for David to be so critical of her choices.

David Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty )

After all, Jenelle is supporting her family with proceeds from her OnlyFans account, a fact that she’s spoken openly about on several occasions.

And David doesn’t work at all, so he shouldn’t be looking down his nose at any parent who’s putting food on the table.

Farrah has yet to respond to David’s shade, but we’re guessing it’s only a matter of time.

Then again, she does have a lot on her plate these days — or so she would have us believe.

Farrah Abraham attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Farrah claims she’s starring in a new A&E reality show, but fans have their doubts.

Whatever the case, Farrah is able to independently support herself, which is more than David can say.

Like Jenelle, Abraham is popular on OnlyFans — in fact, she says she’s made millions from the site.

It’s weird how David has no objection to that sort of work as long as it’s paying his bills!