Farrah Abraham: I’m Making MILLIONS Off OnlyFans!

Farrah Abraham wants you to know that she’s doing just fine these days.

More than fine, in fact.

In love and in life, the much-maligned reality star has very much found her way, she says… and it’s all due to a certain social media platform.

Farrah Abraham attends Women in Film’s Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I keep it very legal and clean, and that’s how I want to keep it,” Abraham told The Messenger this week of the website that charges users to view photos or videos of its participants.

Many times, of course, these photos and/or videos are X-rated.

But not in Abraham’s case, she swears.

“I don’t look at OnlyFans as a negative, I definitely look at OnlyFans as a positive,” she also said to The Messenger.

Farrah Abraham has had a lot of work done. (Getty)

Farrah previously said she met her boyfriend via OnlyFans, giving her yet another reason to sing the destination’s praises.

“As a business person, which many people know that I am … I really took unfortunate situations and being empowered by my femininity and just scaling that,” she continued to The Messenger in her typically rambling style.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“I think that’s adding value to a woman.”

As part of her Thanksgiving video compilation, Farrah Abraham decided to make this facial expression. Her reasons are her own. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Few details are available at the moment, but Abraham will star in a new reality series scheduled to air next year on A&E.

She says she’s earned “millions” off OnlyFans and this show will take viewers behind the scenes of how she’s profited in such a significant manner.

“I have nothing to hide about it. I don’t really think that it’s right to brag or boast about how much money I make, but I am definitely gifted for being a celebrity and making millions of dollars off of that,” says Abraham.

“I definitely believe in multiple streams of income, and that’s why I’m a business entrepreneur at the end of the day.”

Farrah Abraham speaks here to the camera back during her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

We’re not entirely sure if most people would describe Farrah Abraham in this manner, but hey. Gotta admire the confidence.

“I really am moving on in my life and I definitely wish Teen Mom and everyone the best,” says Abraham, who was just slammed this week by ex-colleague Jenelle Evans.

“I really am grateful that I’ve had that in my life. I know [my daughter] Sophia is too, but they know I want to go on and start new chapters in my career.

“And me being a Teen Mom will always be a part of my career.”

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.’ (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images))

At this point, Abraham just wants to look ahead.

She says her A&E show is about “women empowerment, talking about sexuality and self-worth and values. They have a lot of celebrities that came in for that.

“I’m super excited for A&E next year.”