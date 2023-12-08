Gerry Turner Is Now a Pompous Jerk Face, Friends of Golden Bachelor Claim

For Gerry Turner, his journey as The Golden Bachelor ended like a fairytale after he got engaged on last Thursday night’s finale to Theresa Nist.

For those who claim to know Turner well, however?

They say his run as the first-ever anchor of this program has turned Turner into a complete nightmare.

Gerry Turner is all smiles in this photo from his time as The Golden Bachelor. (ABC)

According to a new National Enquirer report, Turner has let fame go to his head.

Big time. Annoying time. All the time.

“The more famous Gerry’s gotten, the more stuck-up and bigheaded he’s become,” a so-called friend told this famous tabloid this week, adding in a bit more detail:

“Gerry’s strutting around like he’s a gift to all women and wants to be driven in limos and eat the finest restaurants. He wants to shop at designer stores and wear Rolex watches.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are engaged! (ABC)

Yikes, huh?!?

Turner is 72 years old and learned hard on The Golden Bachelor into being a laid back fella from the midwest.

However…

“People never realized this guy from Indiana could be such a fame hog!” the tabloid article continues.

“He’s not the same humble guy his friends remember — and they think it’s a shame.”

Gerry Turner smiles broadly here for the ABC camera. (ABC)

We have no idea of this is true, of course.

But it’s not the first scathing report we’ve read about Turner.

Just before ABC aired the aforementioned finale, an ex-girlfriend alleged that Turner misled viewers when he told them he hadn’t dated anyone since his wife passed away.

This woman said she actually lived with Turner for awhile… until he kicked her out because she gained too much weight.

Gerry Turner is featured on this poster for The Golden Bachelor. (Photo Credit: ABC)

We can’t say for certain whether those claims are true, either.

But it seems very plausible that producers did their best to present to the world a version of Gerry Turner that was not exactly accurate.

“The feeling among a lot of his friends is that he’s not the Gerry they knew,” concludes The National Enquirer. “He played those women like a fiddle and now he’s acting like some movie star.

“Everyone’s scoffing at how stuck up he is. Turns out dating 22 women at once has brought out the worst in him!”