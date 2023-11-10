When Jenelle Evans got fired from the Teen Mom franchise back in 2019, many wondered how the mother of three and her chronically unemployed husband, David Eason, would support themselves and their five children.

(There was never a time when Jenelle and David had custody of all those kids, but they have, in fact, brought that many offspring into the world.)

The couple experienced some lean years after MTV kicked them to the curb, but they never wavered in their commitment to shying away from all forms of conventional employment.

Following a string of failed get-rich-quick schemes, the Easons finally found themselves back on somewhat stable financial footing last year, thanks to Jenelle’s decision to join OnlyFans.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Jenelle’s earnings have reportedly tapered off quite a bit in recent months, but we guess that’s to be expected as public curiosity gives way to apathy at the prospect of a former reality star taking her clothes off on the internet.

But while the masses may have lost interest in Jenelle’s latest business venture, they’re more intrigued than ever by the latest happenings in her personal life.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Evans has lost custody of her eldest son, Jace, just months after the boy moved back in with her.

Jenelle Evans and son, Jace.

(Jace was raised by his grandmother for most of his life, and the authorities have now returned him to her home.)

Shortly after taking up residence with Jenelle, Jace ran away from home three times in as many weeks, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

He later alleged that he had been physically assaulted by David.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans

But it seems Eason isn’t the only parental figure whom Jace is at odds with these days.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Jenelle’s new career has left her eldest son feeling humiliated.

“Jenelle is so into making all this money and selling her soul to the devil with OnlyFans,” says a source close to the situation.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City.

“At first, it was just lingerie, but now it’s so much more. It’s upsetting that Jenelle could do this to her kids.”

The insider goes on to allege that Jenelle is fixated on “making money” for the purpose of keeping David happy.

“Everything is all about David, and making money and showing her a– on OnlyFans, and the kids are suffering over there,” the source says.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City.

“It was a major problem for Jace at his school.

“The older kids have to bear the brunt of it because their friends see Jenelle advertising it on her social media- they can’t escape it.”

The insider goes on to claim that 16-year-old Maryssa, David’s daughter from his previous marriage, is also mortified by Jenelle’s latest moneymaking venture.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

“Maryssa is beyond over it. She has even considered changing schools, but she knows the OnlyFans thing is going to follow her wherever she goes,” says the source.

Maryssa’s angst has apparently been somewhat alleviated by the fact that she’s now a licensed driver with a car of her own.

“She’s now looking at early college admissions to get out of town,” the insider claims.

“Now that she’s 16 and has her own car and license, she is gone as much as she can be. She comes and goes as she pleases.”

By all appearances, Jenelle is not concerning herself with her kids’ complaints.

Evans posted new OnlyFans content earlier this week, and she promoted her return to the platform with risqué pics that she posted to Instagram and Twitter.

Jenelle Evans with daughter Ensley and son Kaiser.

Insiders say she and David are still under investigation by CPS and are very much in danger of having all of their kids removed from the home for the second time.

The first such instance occurred in 2020, when David shot the family dog in front of his children.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.