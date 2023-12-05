Farrah Abraham Claims She’s Starring In a New Reality Show, Is Almost Certainly …

Farrah Abraham doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to telling the truth.

In fact, if her lips are moving, it’s a pretty safe bet that she’s lying.

Now, there are some instances in which we know that the former Teen Mom star is completely full of it.

Take, for example, the time that Farrah assaulted a security guard and then claimed that she was the victim — this despite security cam footage that clearly showed her drunkenly attacking the dude.

Farrah Abraham attends Women in Film’s Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

And then there are the times when we’re pretty sure that Farrah is lying, but we lack sufficient evidence to prove it.

For an example of the latter scenario, look no further than Farrah’s latest comments about how much money she’s raking in and all the amazing career opportunities that are coming her way.

In a recent interview, the mother of one claimed that she’s earned “millions” from her OnlyFans account and will soon return to television with an A&E reality show about “women empowerment.”

Farrah Abraham attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

At least we think that’s what she was trying to say …

“As a business person, which many people know that I am … I really took unfortunate situations and being empowered by my femininity and just scaling that,” Ms. Abraham said (once again demonstrating her fluency in the “Farrah speak” that presumably makes sense in her mind).

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think that’s adding value to a woman.”

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images))

And how much value is she adding to her own bank account?

Well, if Farrah is to be believed (again, she’s not), then she’s currently earning seven figures from her OnlyFans page alone.

“But I am definitely gifted for being a celebrity and making millions of dollars off of [OnlyFans],” she said.

“I have nothing to hide about it. I don’t really think it’s right to brag or boast about how much money I make,” Farrah continued.

Farrah Abraham speaks here to the camera back during her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

“I definitely believe in multiple streams of income and that’s why I’m a business entrepreneur at the end of the day.”

Yes, folks, she’s not just any entrepreneur — she’s a business entrepreneur!

From there, Farrah claimed that she’s already begun work on a new TV show about “women empowerment, talking about sexuality and self-worth and values” that’s set to premiere on A&E in 2024.

“They have a lot of celebrities that came in for that. I’m super excited for A&E next year,” she explained.

Farrah Abraham is at an event here to celebrate Marriage Boot Camp. (Getty)

It’s not totally clear what Farrah meant by that part, but it seems like she’s suggesting that she beat about a bunch of other celebs for this A&E gig.

Naturally, Abraham didn’t offer any specifics about the premise or premiere date, and A&E hasn’t announced any such project.

Needless to say, it sounds like Fibbin’ Farrah is at it again, but who knows?

Until 2024 has come and gone, Abraham can go right on claiming that her TV show will debut any day now.

And it’s that kind of foresight that’s made her such an effective BS artist over the years!