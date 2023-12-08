Tammy Slaton Stuns 1000-Lb Sisters Fans, Rocks Leather in Radical Instagram Photo

Tammy Slaton has undergone a radical transformation.

At least for one very recent photo shoot.

Earlier this week, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shocked social media followers when she uploaded the following snapshot to her official account.

This is NOT a look we’d have to imagine Slaton would have considered trying to pull off at any point last year, wouldn’t you agree?

Wow! Tammy Slaton is rocking a look here we’ve never before seen on her. (Instagram)

Tammy didn’t include a caption with the photo of herself clad in leather — but you know what they say about photos, right?

They often say 1,000 words.

And most of the words we’d include to describe this one include AMAZING, STUNNING and IMPRESSIVE.

“Did you ever dream that you can sit like that???” the fan wrote in the Comments section as a prideful response. “Well, your dream came true!”

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

It wasn’t all that long ago that Slaton was confined to her wheelchair due to her weight.

And has to use an oxygen tube at basically all times.

Why?

Because she weighed in at 717 pounds, that’s why.

Tammy Slaton released this photo on her Instagram page in the fall of 2023. (Instagram)

Fast forward to present day, however, and Tammy is a lot closer to 400 pounds.

She spent a majority of 2022 in an Ohio rehab center, exercising, changing her diet and eventually qualifying for gastric bypass surgery.

And you can now see the truly stunning results.

Fans can look forward to going behind the scenes of this journey on Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which kicks off on TLC on Tuesday, December 12.

Tammy Slaton gets up close and personal with social media followers for this selfie. (Tiktok)

Via an official preview released this month by the aforementioned cable network, we’ll see Tammy come home from this rehab center, psyched for a renewed lease on life.

After declaring how she lost 300 pounds while she was away and is ready to “conquer the world,” Slaton is sadly brought back down to earth in this trailer because her husband, Caleb Willingham, is struggling mightily with his own weight.

“It bothers me that he’s backsliding,” Tammy says in this teaser.

“I don’t know if he has the strength to do this on his own.”

They’re back! Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are posing here in promotion of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Tragically, we now know that Caleb was unable to accomplish the feat on his own.

Willingham passed away at the age of 40 back on June 30.

“I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy told fans after this tragedy took place over the summer, adding at the time:

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for – I’m sorry. Thank you, everybody, for your comments, I appreciate it, I really do.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

This all makes the Season 5 premiere footage all the more heartbreaking, knowing that Tammy loses Caleb months after it played out.

“I love spending time with Caleb,” Tammy adds in footage we’ve seen from the season opener.

“He’s someone that I’m comfortable with. I mean, if I’m farting in front of him, that says a lot. I’ll burp in front of you all day long, but to pass gas?

“That’s magical.”