David Eason Mocks Stepson Jace While Promoting Rap Career on Facebook: He Runs Away Every Time He Gets Punished!

David Eason was never gonna win any Parent of the Year awards.

In fact, he’s probably the worst father and stepdad ever to be featured on the Teen Mom franchise, which is really saying something.

But while you might’ve thought that you’d already witnessed David’s rock bottom, apparently, he’s still capable of sinking lower.

These past couple of weeks have been particularly rough on Eason’s public image, which wasn’t all that great to begin with.

As you’ve likely heard by now, David and wife Jenelle Evans are at the center of a messy custody battle involving her 14-year-old son, Jace.

The boy has spent most of his life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, but Jenelle and David regained custody earlier this year.

That living arrangement didn’t last long.

Jace ran away from home three times in as many weeks, a situation that prompted CPS to intervene and place the teen back under Barbara’s care.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty )

One might think that in those circumstances, David and Jenelle would step away from social media for a while and focus on repairing their broken home.

Instead, they’ve been focusing on promoting Eason’s new career as a rapper.

David’s been hard at work boosting his music on social media, but it seems that Jace is never far from his mind.

Although as you’re about to see, that’s not necessarily a good thing …

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

“Don’t forget to put my music video on so I can ‘second hand embarrass you!'” David wrote to his followers earlier this week.

“How are you embarrassing us? Because someone might hear us listening to this sh-t?” one commenter asked.

“Exactly! Don’t let your mama hear it, you might be grounded and run away,” Eason replied.

Needless to say, it appears that David is making a joke at the expense of his troubled stepson, which seems unnecessary at best and downright cruel at worst.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Getty Images)

“David is making fun of Jace in his most recent FB post. Making fun of your 14-year-old stepson on Facebook is low even for an Eason…” one commenter wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“What a comment to make in the middle of a CPS investigation for abuse done by you,” another added.

“This has probably been the ongoing ‘joke’ on the swamp since Jace escaped. David and Jenelle are disgusting,” a third chimed in.

“They’re getting confident that they won’t get in any trouble, that’s why they’re behaving this way, they’re almost bragging,” a fourth remarked.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Other users pointed out that it’s probably not wise of David to make jokes about his stepson, given the current legal challenges he and his wife are facing.

“I hope this makes its way to CPS. He’s so gross,” wrote one such commenter.

Jace has accused David of assaulting him, but David has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Insiders say Eason is at the center of an ongoing CPS investigation.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.