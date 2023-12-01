Jenelle Evans: CPS Should Leave Me Alone and Take Away Farrah Abraham’s Daughter!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For a person who’s currently involved in multiple legal battles and the subject of at least one investigation from a government agency, Jenelle Evans sure seems to have a lot of time on her hands!

Most parents in Evans’ position would be laser-focused on creating a safe, stable environment for their kids — or at least creating the appearance of such for the benefit of CPS.

Instead, Jenelle has been doing what she does best: airing her dirty laundry on social media and engaging in petty feuds with her rivals.

Jenelle Evans attends New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

The latest of these bizarre beefs has Jenelle once again locking horns with one of her OG enemies — fellow Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

In fairness to Jenelle, this time around, Farrah started it.

“CPS is so janelleevans … haters are very confused. & it’s possible to have it all haters. Fix your mindset,” Abraham wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Farrah Abraham attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Now, “Farrah speak” can be difficult to decipher, but it seems that Ms. Abraham was referring to Jenelle’s current legal woes, which include a CPS investigation into her parenting habits.

Farrah has legal problems of her own, including a pending case in which she stands accused of assaulting a security guard.

That probably should’ve been what Jenelle focused on when she returned fire, but instead, she attacked Farrah’s relationship with her daughter.

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“Someone do a welfare check on Farrah Abraham’s daughter. Her mom seems very unstable in her online videos,” Jenelle replied in her own Instagram Story.

Farrah has yet to return fire, but you can be sure she’s not gonna let that remark slide.

As you may recall, the beef between Jenelle and Farrah dates back at least a decade.

In 2013, Evans harshly criticized Abraham’s appearance, describing the work she’d had done on her face and body as “insane.”

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

“There are lots of teen mothers on MTV who are very not intelligent,” Abraham clapped back at the time.

“I’m one of them who really works hard, who really educated myself and really cares about people.”

Most fans of the franchise would probably agree that Jenelle and Farrah are the two worst moms to ever be featured on Teen Mom.

Farrah Abraham attends Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty )

You’d think that distinction would create a bond between the former colleagues — if only because a spinoff where they run a B & B or something would have massive ratings potential!

Instead, these two have been at each other’s throats since before they could legally drink, and it doesn’t look like they plan to bury the hatchet now that they’re both in their thirties.

In fact, at this point, they’ll probably pass the social media beef on to their own kids, who might continue the war or words for decades to come.

It’s all very epic — like Shakespeare, but with way more emojis.