For years now, Samantha Markle has been attempting to make a career out of publicly denigrating her famous sister, Meghan Markle.

She started by bashing the Duchess of Sussex in interviews.

Then, when the news outlets realized that Samantha barely knows Meghan and has nothing of substance to say, the elder Markle churned out a self-serving memoir.

When the book predictably flopped, Samantha switched gears again and started filing frivolous lawsuits against Meghan.

Her latest suit is a desperate attempt to cash in on Meghan’s obnoxious habit of telling the truth about her own life.

Yes, Samantha is suing Meghan for stating that the two of them had few interactions while growing up and have never been close as adults.

Sam is 17 years Meghan’s senior, and the half-sisters had different mothers, factors that, according to Meghan, led to a relationship so distant that it bordered on nonexistent.

Specifically, Samantha claims that Meghan lied about the nature of their relationship during her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and in last year’s Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan.

If you’re feeling like you’re having deja vu reading all of this, that’s because a judge already dismissed Samantha’s defamation suit against Meghan back in March.

But because she has much to gain and nothing to lose (and, of course, nothing better to do), Sam appealed the decision and scored herself a hearing in a federal courtroom in Tampa on Wednesday.

If Sam is successful at this stage, then the case will proceed to trial.

That will amount to a victory for the plaintiff, who will achieve what is almost certainly her real goal in all of this, humiliating her sister with a drawn-out courtroom drama that would necessitate the airing of all their petty family grievances.

(Even Sam likely realizes that she has no chance of winning a case that one judge already laughed off as an attempt to sue Meghan for “expressing an opinion.”)

Being the media hound that she is, Samantha seized the opportunity to talk to the press outside the courtroom this week.

“I think the truth stands on its own, so I’m optimistic and thankful that we have a justice system that gives us the chance to present the facts,” she told UK tabloid The Sun.

Asked if Meghan’s comment about the two of them barely knowing each other was “hurtful,” Samantha made a plea for sympathy.

“Of course it is but you know, people change, they have agendas, they have other things influencing their lives and, you know, it doesn’t change reality,” she said.

“It doesn’t change my heart, I think I’m a lot stronger than that, but it’s sad. I think got to live with that and hopefully some day she can embrace the truth and a better part of herself,” she blathered on.

“I would want that for her but until then I have to get back a lot of my life that was lost from a lot of damage over several years. All we can do is move forward based on truth and positivity.”

Sam’s efforts to play the victim might be more compelling if this weren’t the same woman who previously accused Meghan of faking her pregnancies and purposefully causing their father to have a stroke.

“This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior,” Meghan’s lawyer, Michael Kump, said when Sam initially filed the suit.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Neither Meghan nor her attorney commented on today’s hearing, which will hopefully result in yet another defeat for Samantha.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.