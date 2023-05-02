Samantha Markle: Meghan and Harry Are Trapped In a "Toxic, Unhealthy" Marriage, Will Soon Separate

With the coronation of King Charles III just days away, the international scrutiny of the royal family is just as intense this week as it was in the days after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

That means that media outlets all over the world are scrambling in their efforts to discover previously unexplored angles.

And that means it’s the Markle family’s time to shine.

Yes, if you’re at all familiar with the loser brigade who raised Meghan, then you know that they’ve all made careers out of publicly bashing the Duchess of Sussex.

An Australian journalist poses with the Markle family. (Photo via Twitter)

Meghan will not be in attendance at the coronation, but she’s still a hot topic this week, and the Markles have never been ones to pass up an opportunity to exploit the one successful member of their clan.

Earlier this week, the duchess’ father Thomas, and her half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. appeared on an Australian news show, where they shared “secret” photos of Meghan and just generally dragged the hell out of her.

As usual, the most appalling comments came from Samantha, whose bitterness toward her sister seems to increase with each passing year.

Samantha Markle is doing all she knows how to do in this interview: she is trashing her sister. (Photo via YouTube)

At one point, Samantha examined photos of Harry and Meghan, and like some cornball county fair grifter, she used their body language to make predictions about their future.

“It’s so different and so inconsistent with her character,” said Samantha.

“Previously in all the photographs she was pining over him, putting her hands all over him, grabbing his hands, grabbing his back,” she continued.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“So what’s up with this? Is this a symbol of separation? This is different. This is seemingly a statement on her part that she’s not all that touchy feely right now.”

Proving that she’s lost the few shreds of sanity to which she had been clinging, Samantha went on to predict — based on nothing but freakin’ body language — that Harry and Meghan will soon separate.

“It’s kind of sad. It’s telling the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse and maybe they’re making decisions to part,” she said.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“They have to work that out, but in the meantime, they have to work out how they treat everybody around them, not only for the past, but moving forward. And so hopefully, maybe counseling intervention could help.”

Samantha has not had any sort of relationship with Meghan in nearly a decade, but she still saw fit to comment on the emotional landscape of her half-sister’s marriage:

“They are really unhealthy for each other,” said Samantha. “It’s a toxic relationship.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Journalist and self-proclaimed royal expert Celia Walden also predicted this week that Harry and Meghan are on the verge of separation, and like Samantha’s, her remarks were based on absolutely nothing of substance.

You can expect more of these ridiculous hot takes as we draw closer to the coronation.

And it’s important to bear in mind that the vast majority of them are nothing more than utter nonsense spewed by desperate weirdos.