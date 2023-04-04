Samantha Markle Preparing to File "Even Stronger" Lawsuit Against Meghan In Wake of Crushing Legal Defeat

As we reported last week, Meghan Markle recently scored a major victory in her never-ending war against her wicked half-sister.

A Florida judge dismissed Samantha Markle’s defamation suit against Meghan, writing in her decision that the controversial remarks from the Duchess’ Oprah Winfrey interview were not lies, but opinions.

And despite how Samantha thinks the world should work, people are legally allowed to express negative opinions about her.

In her decision, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote that Meghan’s comments are “not capable of being proved false”.

“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” the judge continued.

That’s a pretty definitive smackdown, especially since insiders claim that Samantha desperately wanted the case to get to the deposition phase so that Meghan would be forced to discuss her private life publicly.

Even Sam knows her lawsuits are frivolous, so her idea of victory is violating her sister’s privacy.

Samantha Markle is doing all she knows how to do in this interview: she is trashing her sister.

It’s just one of the many ways in which decades of jealousy have warped her psyche.

Anyway, Sammy’s never been one to take defeat lying down, or to get the hint that it’s time to slink back into obscurity where she belongs.

So in the spirit of the all-consuming pettiness that’s defined her adult life, Samantha is reportedly planning to file yet another lawsuit against her sister.

According to a new report from The Telegraph, the 58-year-old is planning to refile an “even stronger” case against the Duchess of Sussex.

Details of the suit are not yet available, but you can be sure that it will once again involve Meghan and Samantha’s differing accounts of their upbringing.

Meghan maintains that Samantha — who is 17 years her senior — was not a consistent presence in her life.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

In fact, the Duchess says she barely knows her half-sister.

Samantha, on the other hand, claims that she basically raised Meghan singlehandedly.

She has accused her younger sibling of spreading “malicious lies” with the goal of discrediting her.

Samantha Markle can't stop talking about her half-sister.

Once again, Samantha is probably well aware that her suit has no merit and no chance of succeeding.

But it’s important to bear in mind Sam’s real goals in all of this are not monetary.

Her main objective is to cling to what little relevance she has while simultaneously humiliating her sister.

And sadly, since so many tabloid journalists have the same agenda, Sam might get what she wants.