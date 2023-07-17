Meghan Markle Prepares For Must-Win Legal Showdown With Wicked Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle’s struggles with her opportunistic family date back to before her relationship with Prince Harry.

In fact, Meghan probably feels like she’s been fending off coattail-riding relatives for her entire life.

But while it initially looked as though the battle would never end, it now seems that Meghan’s war against her wicked half-sister might soon come to a dramatic conclusion.

As we previously reported, Samantha Markle filed a libel lawsuit last year, in which she that Meghan has repeatedly lied about the siblings’ family history, and the nature of their relationship.

She claims that Meghan falsely alleged that two of them were not close as children — and since Sam is 17 years Meg’s senior, that’s almost certainly true.

Specifically, Samantha is claiming that Meghan lied directly in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, and then indirectly by feeding false information to biographer Omid Scobie for his book about the Sussexes.

Samantha’s suit has already been thrown out of court twice, but now it looks as though she’ll have one last chance to plead her case.

According to a new report from Newsweek, the two sides have agreed to a final showdown in court.

Samantha now finds herself in a must-win situation.

Her legal team has agreed not to persist with the present suit if the judge once again rules in Meghan’s favor.

(That concession likely won’t prevent Samantha from filing another nuisance suit, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it!)

Meghan rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most famous people on the planet, and for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, the duchess’ rags to riches story infuriates Samantha.

And so, the 58-year-old hater has devoted her life to compiling instances which she claims are evidence of Meghan’s mendacity.

“I was with my mom during the week and with my dad on the weekends,” Meghan said in her recent Netflix docuseries.

“And my dad lived alone, he had two adult children who had moved out of his house.”

“In reality, Meghan lived with her father full-time and visited her mother on some weekends,” reads a rebuttal filed by Samantha’s lawyers.

“When Meghan was in Jr. High School, Samantha lived on the property and was always home when Meghan came home from school,” the filing continues.

“Often, she drove Meghan to school or accompanied her father when her father drove. After school Samantha and Thomas Markle would help her with her homework, and he took Meghan shopping on weekends.”

From there, Sam’s attorneys address the fact that Sam was a full-blown adult before Meghan learned to talk, which means the Markle gals probably didn’t have a very traditional sisterly relationship.

“During their childhood, Meghan was very close to her older sister despite their 17-year difference in age. Samantha was more than a model to follow, she was also someone who regularly went with Thomas Markle as he drove Meghan to and from school and acting classes,” the lawyers claim.

“Among many other things, Samantha helped Meghan with homework, took her on shopping trips to the local mall, and overall had a good to wonderful relationship with her younger sister.”

Yes, Team Sam is claiming that the elder sister was more like a mother figure to young Meghan.

We guess it’s the frivolous lawsuit equivalent of swinging for the fences.

Something tells us Meghan has nothing to worry about!