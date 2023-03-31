Meghan Markle WINS Lawsuit Against Wicked Half-Sister Samantha Markle!

The marriage between a commoner and a handsome prince marks the end of some of the world’s best-known famous fairy tales.

But in the years since she married Prince Harry, the happily ever after life has eluded Meghan Markle.

That’s largely because of the harassment the Duchess of Sussex has endured at the hands of her fame-hungry family.

In March of last year, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, filed a defamation lawsuit, in which she alleged that Meghan lied about her during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Thursday, a Florida judge dismissed the $75,000 suit, and pointed out the obvious in her ruling:

Meghan’s comments, the judge wrote, were opinions and therefore “not capable of being proved false.”

In her initial filing, Samantha alleged that Meghan “orchestrated the campaign to defame and destroy her sister’s and her father’s reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative [Meghan] had fabricated about her life to the Royal Family and the worldwide media.”

US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell disagreed, explaining in her decision that Meghan has the right to express opinions about her own childhood.

“As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” Honeywell wrote.

“Thus, the Court finds that Defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof. Plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove Defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

Samantha’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin alleged in court that Meghan got caught in a lie about her childhood and decided to disparage Samantha in order to discredit her.

“Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down? Why else is she denying her family who has done nothing but good to her all her life?” Ticktin said.

“She never had a problem with them at all.”

As the New York Post points out, Samantha is apparently undeterred by the diminishing public interest in her attacks against her sister.

In fact, she seems to be doubling down in the hope that she can extend her 15 minutes of fame by ramping up her bitterness.

“I don’t think he can think like an adult because I don’t think emotionally he is one,” Sam said of Prince Harry during a recent appearance on Fox News.

It remains to be seen if Samantha will continue to be acknowledged by mainstream media outlets now that she’s been humiliated in court.

She had likely hoped to drag the case out in order to increase her notoriety, and a dismissal before Meghan could even be deposed is the worst possible outcome for Samantha.

Of course, even if she never appears on Tucker Carlson again, you can be certain that Sam’s one-woman hate campaign against her sister will continue in the form of unhinged Twitter tirades and self-published tell-alls.

But for today at least, Meghan can take comfort in the knowledge that justice has been served.