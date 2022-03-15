Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Did Not Give Birth to Archie, Alleges Duchess Used Surrogate Following Miscarriage

We've known for years that Meghan Markle's wicked half-sister Samantha is a shameless bottom-feeder who will say and do whatever it takes to gain a modicum of fame by publicly bashing the Duchess.

But Samantha's latest lies are so repugnant, so nauseating in their cruelty that we wouldn't have previously thought that even she was capable of sinking so low.

The elder Markle sister has been hurling insults and false allegations for so long that the British tabloid media that once kept her in business is starting to lose interest.

These days, Samantha's only platform is Twitter, where she's frequently forced to launch new accounts after being suspended, not only for her blatant lies but for her racist and homophobic slurs, as well.

These days, Samantha is suing Meghan, alleging that the Duchess of Sussex launched a "premeditated campaign to destroy" her and her father's reputation.

It's part of Samantha's desperate, last-ditch effort to remain relevant, and it comes on the heels of news that could have her banned from Twitter for good.

As we previously reported, a revealing study from analytics firm Bot Sentinel confirmed last year that Meghan has been the target of a coordinated harassment campaign on Twitter.

The firm analyzed examining over 114,000 tweets and concluded that 70 percent of the anti-Meghan invective originated from just 83 accounts.

Now, BuzzFeed News has released the results of an investigation which determined that the bullying campaign was spearheaded by Samantha.

According to the outlet, the 57-year-old used numerous accounts to "propagate and give credibility to damaging and potentially defamatory claims about her half sister."

The BuzzFeed investigation turned up dozens of bonkers tweets from Samantha, in which she alleges, among other things, that Meghan miscarried during her first pregnancy and then opted to secretly use a surrogate to carry baby Archie.

She also claims that the surrogate was then reluctant to hand the kid over, forcing Meghan to carry a doll during public engagements in order to keep up appearances.

Sadly, we kid you not:

"I believe the surrogate has not yet handed over the baby," Samantha allegedly tweeted in June of last year.

"I think it should be mandatory that proof of delivery from my sister's womb be provided if any of the children are to have a title and Archie should not have a title because I believe a surrogate was involved," she continued adding:

"I believe she picked up her eggs in Los Angeles."

Sam really latched on to that last claim, repeating it in several subsequent tweets:

"I don't believe it's a theory because several times we also photos [sic] of her stomach big in the morning and flat at the end of the day and I was informed and I was informed that she was picking up her eggs in Los Angeles before Archie," she wrote.

Sam also claimed that this matter is super important as it should prevent Meghan and Harry's children from receiving royal titles -- even though their parents have already made it clear that they don't want the kids to have titles.

“There is no DNA proof that he is Harry’s son and furthermore there is no proof that Archie or lily were delivered from the womb which is a requirement for titles under British law," Samantha blathered on.

Samantha also alleged that Meghan was in cahoots with Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, because if you're gonna spew nonsensical conspiracy theories, why not really go bonkers with them?

Samantha's account has been suspended once again, and her lawyer, Douglas Kahle, claims that his client was hacked by someone coincidentally also hates Meghan and loves wild conspiracy theories.

"Samantha's Twitter account appears to have been hacked; someone changed her password; and some of the Twitter screenshots that have appeared in the media very recently appear to have been altered or Photoshopped," Kahle told the media this week.

Kahle is also representing Sam in her lawsuit against Meghan, in which he alleges that the Duchess is lying when she says that she and her half-sister (who is 17 years her senior) were not especially close when they were younger.

"This is false. Samantha spent time with Defendant on a regular basis throughout her childhood and even lived in the same apartment house with Defendant for a period of time," Kahle claimed in legal documents.

"Samantha picked up Meghan from school; took Meghan for ice cream and to the mall regularly, and spent many family holidays with the Defendant," he continued.

"This is an attempt by Meghan to create the false impression that Meghan was essentially an only child with no contact with other family members, or as Meghan stated on Oprah, that she had 'no siblings.'"

Samantha is seeking $75,000 in damages, alleging that she "has suffered actual damages in the form of lost employment, lost income from sales of her autobiography, emotional and mental distress, including anxiety and fear due to the threatening and violent emails and messages she receives regularly, and harm to her reputation and credibility."

Something tells the increasingly-desperate Sammy would happily settle for a much smaller settlement!

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.