Earlier this year, we reported on how Pete Davidson had removed a Kim Kardashian tattoo.

Pete’s a tattoo guy. He gets them, he removes them, and he gets more. Kim is not a tattoo gal.

At least … she wasn’t.

This week, Kim revealed that she has had a secret tattoo for years … one that she got, on impulse, after her first kiss with Pete Davidson.

At first, Kim Kardashian says that she doesn’t do tattoos during this scene on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke with her friend, stylist, and “hair husband” Chris Appleton.

Chris had recently become engaged to heartthrob actor Lukas Gage. Kim, having married before, was offering advice.

As they talked about different ways to mark the occasion, Kim noted that she is not a tattoo person. Chris politely reminded her that, actually, that’s not the truth.

Chris Appleton indicates his inner lower lip, reminding a certain someone of her tattoo. (Image Credit: Hulu)

At this point, Kim did confirm that she had secretly received a tattoo. And not recently.

The episode, which she filmed this spring, shared that Kim had received the ink back in October of 2021 — on the night that she hosted Saturday Night Live.

She and a group of friends (including her sister, Khloe Kardashian) had visited a tattoo parlor at 4:30 in the morning. It was the night that Kim had shared her first kiss with then-future boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Kim went for it.

With Chris Appleton looking on, Kim Kardashian shows off the tattoo on her lower inner lip. (Image Credit: Hulu)

In the past, Kim had quipped that she would never “put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

That is to say that she felt that tattooing her glorious body would devalue it. Maybe not the most tasteful joke.

Point is, she clearly changed her tune. Sort of. By this analogy, Kim’s “bumper sticker” would be on the interior of her Bentley.

Some celebrities have to hide tattoos using makeup. Kim Kardashian does not. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim received an infinity symbol tattoo on her lower inner lip. This means that it remains hidden at almost all times.

“The night I hosted ‘SNL,’ me and all my friends got matching tattoos,” she told the camera.

“And everyone got them on their hands,” Kim continued, “and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo.'”

The Kardashians Season 4, Episode 7 plays a home video clip of Kim Kardashian receiving her previously secret lip tattoo. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Since everyone on the planet has a camera with them at all times, there was phone footage of Kim going under the needle.

“This is nothing,” she said while celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy worked on her lip.

When friends pointed out that her hands were clasped together, she flipped off the camera.

At another angle, Kim Kardashian shows the camera her previously secret lip tattoo. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,” Kim then excitedly quipped to Chris.

“No one knows, no one sees it,” she went on. “I forget.”

Kim then revealed: “But every once in a while I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and I’ll go, ‘What’s this black in my mouth?!’”

Referring to her tattoo, Kim Kardashian quips that she finally put a “bumper sticker” onto a “Bentley.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Remember, Pete received an infinity sign tattoo with a link to the same evening. He also had “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” inked to his collarbone.

Unlike Pete, Kim has kept her tattoo. That’s why you hide it, after all.

Meanwhile, much of the rest of the episode saw Kim hosting the wedding for Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage. It was so sweet! Their luck in love seems to be a little better than hers these days.