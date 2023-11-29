Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet: Here’s Why Fans Think They’ve Secretly …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With the actors’ strike at an end, stars are once again free to promote their projects as they see fit.

And Timothee Chalamet has been going all-in to boost the box office receipts for his upcoming holiday release, Wonka.

Yes, TC is the latest thespian to offer his spin on the legendary chocolatier first brought to the screen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

He’s been in promo mode for weeks, shouting out the film during his SNL monologue and appearing at premiere events all over the world.

Timothee Chalamet attends the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of “Wonka” at The Royal Festival Hall on November 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

But while Timothee’s managed to keep a smile on his face in spite of his grueling schedule, some fans think he’s nursing a secret heartbreak.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Chalamet began “secretly” dating Kylie Jenner earlier this year.

Yes, those quotes around “secretly” are our way of suggesting that this relationship was one of the worst-kept secrets in recent Hollywood history.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Thankfully, over the summer, the couple basically gave up the charade, and we started seeing more and more of Kylie and Timothee canoodling in public.

This led fans to believe that the romance was super serious and that these two were spending every waking second together.

Some even went so far as to claim that Kylie was pregnant with Timothee’s baby.

Timothee Chalamet attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There’s been no convincing evidence of that particular development, but it serves as a reminder of how serious the public perceives this relationship to be.

And that may be why fans are making such a big deal of the fact that Timothee seems to be rolling solo on his Wonka promotional tour.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the absence of Kylie during all of these red carpet appearances has led many to the conclusion that she and Timothee have called it quits.

Leaning back against the couch, Kylie Jenner laughs on The Kardashians Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

These folks are convinced that Jenner and Chalamet spent every second together during the strike but decided to call it quits once Tim was forced to return to work.

Of course, if they ended things that casually, then the couple was probably never very serious to begin with.

Anyway, the theory has already prompted backlash from fans who think Kylie and Timothee will be together forever (as well as from those who believe the relationship was a fraudulent promotional stunt from day one).

“I think Timothee just borrowed her airplane and she stayed home,” one Reddit user wrote.

Kissing time! Timothee Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“The premiere started with daylight, she appears only at night, with controlled lights, and the only photographer is her own,” another added.

“They probably didn’t want to draw all of the attention to their relationship and take the focus off of the movie,” a third wrote, prompting another user to allege that the Kylothee romance is a “fake relationship.”

We don’t know what it is about this relationship that inspires such extreme theories, but in all likelihood, Kylie and Timothee are still together but are not expecting a bundle of joy anytime soon.

Of course, it’s definitely more fun to speculate wildly, so feel free to proceed if that’s your thing!