Shannen Doherty Says Cancer Has Spread to Bones: “I Don’t Want to Die”

Shannen Doherty has some awful news to share.

The last time we heard from the veteran actress, Doherty had said her stage IV breast cancer had spread to her brain.

“My fear is obvious,” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said this summer.

Now, meanwhile, Doherty is here with another very sad update.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The cancer has spread to Doherty’s bones.

“I don’t want to die,” the actress said last week to People Magazine during a photo shoot that took place four days before Thanksgiving.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she added.

“I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Our heart breaks for Shannen Doherty, who is talking here about the return of her breast cancer. (ABC)

Doherty can’t say for certain what the future holds.

In a video posted on Instagram today, the 52-year-old said:

“We’re on a really good regiment right now and it’s working well for me, so day by day, month by month, year by year.”

Shewas first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015… yet after undergoing treatment, Doherty went into remission by 2017.

She announced in a 2020 GMA interview it had returned as Stage 4 cancer and in June, as cited above, she revealed the cancer had spread to her brain.

Shannen Doherty talks openly here about her cancer diagnosis. (Entertainment Tonight)

As Doherty explained to People, her diagnosis has understandably had a major impact on her outlook on life.

“When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,'” she told this outlet, “that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life.”

On December 6, Doherty will launch her memoir-style podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty on iHeartRadio.

Look for the star to reflect on her television and film career, her eight-year cancer battle and more throughout this program.

(Getty)

“My greatest memory is yet to come,” added Doherty to People.

“I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality.

“My faith is my mantra.”

We encourage all readers to keep Shannen Doherty in your thoughts during this challenging, challenging time. We wish her all the best.