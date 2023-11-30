Jen Shah Teaching Ab Workouts to Elizabeth Holmes in Prison

Reading Time: 5 minutes

This summer, we heard claims that Jen Shah is acting as a mentor for her fellow inmates.

The narrative here is that many of them came from disadvantaged backgrounds. And Jen, as a Bravolebrity who once managed a wire fraud empire, could teach them a thing or two.

But not everyone (else) behind bars has a sob story. Infamous Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is there too.

And, thanks to Jen, she’s getting a killer set of abs. Allegedly.

Jen Shah speaks bluntly to the RHOSLC confessional camera. This was before she confessed in court. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Apparently, Jen Shah didn’t give up on being an influencer when she reported to prison.

As we know, she is serving a six and a half year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Her nationwide telemarketing scheme robbed countless people. The scam targeted vulnerable elderly victims in particular.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on November 18, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court for sentencing after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Perhaps it is only natural that she is not only serving time alongside the infamous Elizabeth Holmes but also becoming a bit of a coach for her.

Page Six reports that Jen is orchestrating workout classes in the prison yard.

She is also, the report dishes, offering makeup tutorials with products that she buys from the commissary.

Jen Shah is very sad in this photo. She was arrested on fraud charges in March of 2021. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Apparently, Jen also managed to put together some sort of “sushi” birthday feast. Not with authentic sushi, unfortunately.

But an inability to choose her own meals is only part of the price that she must pay for her crimes.

In July of 2022, after ages of loudly insisting that she was innocent, she pleaded guilty to the criminal conspiracy. In addition to her 6.5 year sentence, Jen must may back $6.5 million of money that she siphoned from her victims.

Loud and unapologetic, Jen Shah clashes with castmates over her social media wrongdoings. She blames her social media manager. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Jen belongs to that special tier of criminals who aren’t so rich that they are immune to prison, but can afford her own publicist to spin wild tales of her heroics behind bars.

Jen’s publicist Chris Giovanni quips that she’s now “Jen Fonda” and is offering a “Shah-mazing” ab workout to fellow inmates.

Others at the minimum-security prison camp can also learn cardio blasts and ab flexors from the fallen Bravolebrity.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah expressed her anguish and other negative feelings many time during her years on the show. Now, she has even more reasons to feel unhappy. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“She created it in prison,” Giovanni says of her workouts. “It started off as something she was doing to improve her fitness.”

He adds: “As she went in, she lost a good amount of weight. She developed the Shah-mazing abs class.”

According to Giovanni, “All the ladies started coming up to her on the yard and they would do workout segments.”

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes goes through a security checkpoint as she arrives at federal court on September 01, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court related to an attempt to overturn her fraud conviction. She is facing jail time after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“Elizabeth [Holmes] attended with other inmates, and it’s become a thing in there,” Giovanni continues. “Jen Fonda, that’s her nickname in there.”

And it’s not just about fitness, either. Jen is a reality star, after all.

“She has helped a few ladies — they might ask, ‘How much [makeup] should I put on?’ She gives a little advice,” Giovanni claims.

This purple and feathery reunion look was so good for Jen Shah. But her behavior was so, so bad. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“She reads to pass time. She spends most of her time journaling. She has over 90-something pages of her experience. She’s doing what she can [to] pass time,” Giovanni continues.

Apparently, she is considering penning her own self-help book one day.

“She gets up, she prays, she works in a library,” Giovanni describes. “And then she mentors the other inmates on her downtime who are trying to get their GED. The ladies have developed a good relationship.”

During the premiere season of RHOSLC, Jen Shah cultivated a reputation for yelling and screaming. She did this by yelling and screaming. (Image Credit: Bravo)

We have to emphasize two things: that Page Six is a very reputable platform for entertainment news, and that Giovanni’s job is to do PR for Jen Shah.

What does that mean? Well, that we can all draw our own conclusions about what things are like for Jen.

Meanwhile, some of us are wondering if she’s going to do a workout video after she gets out. Are those still things? Yes. They’re just all on YouTube or similar platforms. Maybe Jen will launch a Patreon.