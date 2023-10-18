Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? Timothee Chalamet Would Be the Likely Father

Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential people in the history of social media.

But when fans last saw fresh pics of Kylie Jenner, it was September. We’re now in the back half of October.

The thing about the Kardashian family is that many of them have their patterns. Historically, Kylie dropping off of the radar has meant one thing.

Is she pregnant? The familiar signs, fans point out, are all there.

During the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, Kylie Jenner suggested an important family discussion. (Image Credit: Hulu)

To start from the beginning (within reason), the world first learned of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s entanglement back in March of this year.

That’s a whopping seven months ago. And it was long before the two were making brazen public appearances together.

Her fans who have picked up on signs of a possible pregnancy point out that he’d be the most likely candidate for the father — if Kylie really is pregnant.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Recently, Reddit denizens launched a discussion of how Kylie’s Instagram patterns are suggesting that she could be pregnant. Because, after the first two pregnancies, the signs are all there.

“Kylie hasnt posted on insta for almost a month,” a redditor wrote.

“Last post was on october 3rd and it was pictures from her paris trip the week before,” the OP continued. “Theres been no new pictures since September 27th.”

Taking to TikTok, Kylie was eager to show off her dazzling hourglass during a September 2023 Paris trip. (Image Credit: TikTok)

“Do you think she’s gotten more work done and that’s why she’s gone into hiding?” the Reddit post posed.

Perhaps it was deliberate bait to stir conversation. Or maybe people really do think that Kylie is wheeling herself in and out of operating theaters in secret like the aging stars of yesteryear.

Commenters were quick to point out that Kylie’s patterns of behavior — specifically, radio silence like this — has historically meant one thing: pregnancy.

Kissing time! TimothÃ©e Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

One of the commenters quickly came out and said it: “Probably … hiding the bump with Timmy.”

Another pointed out her social media habit: “Ooh she do go into hiding when pregnant.”

And an additional redditor countered the original suggestion of cosmetic surgery, pointing out: “Unless she got knocked up again.”

Did you know that Kylie Jenner did not actually say “Next thing I knew, I was pregnant,” during this moment from her famous 2018 YouTube video? Instead, this portion of her “To Our Daughter” video included her sharing that she was 34 weeks along on her first pregnancy. The hilarious meme featuring the fake quote came later. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“On brand for a babyyyyyyyy,” another Reddit denizen declared. “She likes to hide her whole pregnancy.”

In 2017, the world learned that Kylie, Khloe, and Kim were all expecting. Kylie’s was the most shocking, as she was still a teenager.

And Kylie did not say anything until early February, just days after Stormi Webster’s birth, when she released this video. There was some sort of big sportsball game that day, so some people didn’t see the announcement until hours later.

Remember, Kylie and Travis Scott had Stormi and then went on to, more recently, welcome Aire. (Yes, his name was initially Wolf)

Kylie and Travis officially broke up late last year. They remain coparents, but Kylie has spent much of this year meeting up with Timothee.

Only time will tell if Kylie and Timothee are expecting. But it’s possible that Kylie could go on an extended Instagram hiatus, or just post a bunch of (undeclared) throwbacks, in the near future.