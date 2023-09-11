Timothée Chalamet: ALL Over Kylie Jenner at U.S. Open, Set to Appear on The Kardashians?

At the 2023 U.S. Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to capture his record-setting 24th Grand Slam title.

And yet:

To those invested in the world of celebrity gossip, there was an even bigger winner inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Yes, we’re talking about you, Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The handsome actor was spotted in the stands alongside Kylie Jenner, embracing the reality star and packing on some serious PDA with her for the second time in a week.

Days earlier, Jenner and Chalamet were all over each other during a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles.

This means they’ve now swapped spit and petted one another on both sides of the United States.

Indeed, the relationship sure is serious!

Kissing time! TimothÃ©e Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open. (Getty)

Kylie and Timothée have not yet commented on the nature of their relationship.

But if a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the images above are basically screaming HOT, SEXY, TANTALIZING!

Considering how the influencer and the actor are now unafraid to express their feelings for each other in front of broadcast television cameras, the question must be asked:

Will they one day do it in front of Hulu cameras?

Kylie Jenner does have plump lips. She has admitted to the use of filters. (Instagram)

In other, less confusing words: Will Timothée Chalamet ever appear on The Kardashians?

“Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he’s built down the toilet,” an insider previously told The Sun.

As a result, according to this individual?

“I don’t think he’s going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don’t think Kylie has any expectation that he would.

“It’s not how he rolls.”

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Kylie shares two children with with Travis Scott.

The stars broke up in January, however, with Chalamet representing the first famous person she has dated since then.

Will these two walk down the aisle someday? Will they become husband and wife?

Only time will really tell, but let’s be honest with ourselves, okay? The answer is clearly no.