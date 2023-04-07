Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet: Actually DATING?!

Well, we don’t think anyone saw this one coming!

Though they live on opposite coasts and appear to lead very different lives, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are rumored to be dating.

To say this news is unexpected would be putting it very mildly.

In fact, this is the Gen Z equivalent of the recent Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon reports.

As with so many wild rumors these days, this one originated on the popular Instagram gossip page Deux Moi.

The page has many detractors and many defenders.

All we’ll say is that the folks who run it certainly have a knack for keeping things interesting.

According to DM, Kylie and Timothee have been an item since at least January.

That’s possible, as Kylie broke up with Travis Scott in January.

But it seems unlikely that these two would have been able to keep an A-list bicoastal romance under wraps for three months.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Timothee Chalamet attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Whatever the case, Kylie and Timothee are both trending topics on Twitter at the moment, and the site is absolutely abuzz over these romance rumors.

“The streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF,” one person tweeted.

“kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” another hilariously added.

“You can not convince me that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet are dating,” a third chimed in.

Meanwhile on TikTok, amateur sleuths have been compiling evidence that these two are an item.

They’re clinging to such tidbits as the fact that Jenner and Chalamet were both in attendance at a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show earlier this year.

Not exactly solid proof, but we admire the effort.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, neither Kylie nor Timothee has responded to the news, and it’s unlikely that they’ll acknowledge the rumors anytime soon.

On Thursday, Kylie posted some of her most risqué bikini pics in recent memory, but despite what the online detectives would have you believe there’s no evidence that the poolside thirst trap was posted with TC in mind.

In fact, based on the link to her website in the caption, it seems Kylie shared the pics in order to drum up interest in her line of cosmetics.

Insiders say Kylie and Timothee have been an item since at least January. (Photo via Instagram)

To the frustration of millions, the big question mark hanging over this relationship will probably remain there for the foreseeable future.

Or maybe these two will step out and shock everyone with some random PDA, a la Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

We’re not sure exactly how the Kardashian media machine works, but you can be certain that Kris Jenner is keeping a close eye on this situation.