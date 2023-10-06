Tammy Slaton Joins Dating Website, May Be Looking for Female Partner

Tammy Slaton is trying hard to move on.

In an official manner, that is.

According to The Sun, the veteran 1,000-Lb. Sisters star has joined Facebook Dating, putting herself out there for other users to see and possibly go out with… about three months after the shocking death of husband Caleb Willingham.

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

The TLC personality’s states that she “just joined” this website and is looking for “chatting, friendship” and a “long-term relationship.”

It also has her height listed as five foot, three inches tall and her occupation as YouTube.

Slaton also states that she smokes “occasionally,” which is a little disappointing to read.

Tammy has lost such a great deal of weight over the past year-plus because, we thought, she had given up drinking and smoking.

This was one of the photos Tammy Slaton uploaded on social media in tribute of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. (Instagram)

Willingham died on June 30 at the very young age of 30.

Filming herself on TikTok a few weeks after this tragedy, Slaton cried and told followers of where things stood between her and her spouse at the time of his passing:

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy said through tears in this footage.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for… I’m sorry. Thank you, everybody, for your comments. I appreciate it, I really do.”

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton were only married for five months. May he rest in peace. (TLC)

The spouses met when both were patients at a rehab facility in Ohio, and then they got married in a parking lot outside of this building in November 2022.

Sadly, things took a turn for the worse fairly quickly because Slaton left the facility and was very dedicated to losing weight and remaining healthy.

Willingham, though?

“He [had] gained 30 pounds and [hadn’t] been working his program,” an insider told this The Sun in May, adding of how Slaton reacted:

“She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship [was] pointless.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

How awful, right?

As for what Slaton is thinking these days?

“Tammy is pansexual, and she’s looking to date a woman right now,” The Sun reports. “She’s been talking to a few people, but nothing is serious.”

Shortly after news of Caleb’s loss went public, Tammy said the following to People Magazine:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.

“Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”