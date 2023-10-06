Tori Spelling Marks 90210 Anniversary, Gets SUPER Defensive About Nepo Baby Accusations

If you’d had a year as miserable as Tori Spelling’s 2023, you’d be waxing nostalgic, too.

Right now, she’s not just thinking back to those times when her marriage to Dean McDermott was going well. She’s going back much further.

Tori’s marking the 33 year anniversary of Beverly Hills, 90210.

And amidst the prevalence of the term “nepo baby,” she’s pushing back hard against accusations that she owes her career to her late father.

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Getty)

“33 years ago today Beverly Hills, 90210 aired,” Tori began her caption on Thursday, October 4.

“And,” she wrote, the premiere “changed this teen girls life forever.”

Tori continued: “And the amazing fans, friends, and family it created for a lifetime!”

On October 4, 2023, Tori Spelling took to Instagram to mark the 33-year anniversary of the Beverly Hills, 90210 series premiere. (Instagram)

“Yup, this is my 1st pic taken by FOX for my character Donna Martin,” Tori detailed.

“It was taken during the making of the pilot,” she noted. “I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose.”

Tori went on to affirm: “I was just grateful to be there.”

Tori Spelling arrives at a party in December 7, 2000. (Getty)

“I was the producer’s daughter,” Tori acknowledged. “And was hoping to just prove my own worth.”

She immediately grew defensive, noting: “Hey, I was already Violet Bickerstaff in Saved By the Bell ( not my dads show).”

Tori added: “Look at me 33 years later still pointing out that just bc my Dad was the producer on 90210 I still got other parts on my own by auditioning just like every other actor. Lol. Old triggers die hard.”

Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speaks during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019. (Getty)

“Here’s what I would say to that 15 year old girl in that photo,” Tori went on. “You ARE worth something. A lot!”

She told her past self: “You will go on to not only OWN the character of Donna Martin but make her into one of the worlds most iconic and beloved characters in tv hisTORI.” Unfortunately, that is not her last use of this pun.

“Don’t listen to anyone that makes you feel any less than you are!” Tori affirmed.

Tori Spelling poses here for a photo on some red carpet. (Getty)

“You can do anything you set your mind, heart, and soul towards doing!” Tori wrote. “You ARE your father’s daughter.”

She counseled her past self: “So, be proud to be Aaron Spelling’s daughter because you inherited all his amazing producing skills!”

Again making a pun, Tori wrote: “Not to mention sTORItelling ability and creativity!”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose for portrait at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Paddington 2” After Party on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” she quipped.

She assessed: “You are smart, kind, funny, beautiful inside and out, creative, powerful, and beyond determined!”

Tori praised herself, promising: “You will always prevail. And, will kick ass in this world!”

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Getty)

“Oh, btw 15 year old Tori/Donna funny side note to America’s most infamous virgin,” Tori wrote.

She detailed: “you will go on to have 5 kiddos lol. Oh, and btw they will rule the world too bc they are YOU!”

Infamously, Tori’s character never got to have sex during the show. She mentioned that her father was a producer. You do the math.