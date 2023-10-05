Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Waging MONEY WAR Amidst Police Visits, Renewed Divorce

A little over a month ago, Kroy Biermann filed to divorce Kim Zolciak. Again.

This was their second time starting divorce proceedings in 2023. They still have nearly three months to reconcile and then try for a third!

In the past couple of months, police have visited their home twice as they fail to get along — or live in separate places.

Now, a report says, Kroy and Kim are waging a “money war” against each other. This is so ugly.

Over the past couple of months, police have paid a visit to Kim and Kroy’s Georgia home. Twice. Those were not even the first times this year.

Numerous critics have observed that it is odd to see wealthy, white celebrities use police calls like customer service complaints. It’s unclear if that’s actually what’s happening.

In the wake of the latest police visit, People reports that Kim and Kroy are “still under the same roof.” That’s clearly a major problem.

According to the inside source’s assessment of where things stand for Kim and Kroy, “it’s a money war right now.”

The two have attempted to reconcile. This summer, they even managed it … for a time.

However, the insider now emphasizes that these bitter exes are “not trying to get back together” at this point.

Last week, Kim called the police over a domestic dispute.

She alleged that Kroy had taken both of her cellphones — which sounds like theft. And, she accused, he had locked her out of the primary bedroom for a period of several hours.

There was a similar incident in August. That, too, resulted in a police visit.

This was not just a complaint, despite criticism from fans. At least, not according to Kim.

She told the 911 operator that she needed to “leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

Notably, all four of the couple’s young children were home at the time. They were, Kim clarified, asleep in their rooms.

In August, Kroy once again took a sharp turn into splitsville. He filed to divorce Kim for the second time this year.

In July, the two had attempted to patch things up. At the time, we heard all about how their problem had never been a lack of love … despite some unkind accusations that they each made.

After twelve years of marriage, it seems that Kroy and Kim could not make it work. And those past statements that they’d made (and bodycam footage from a previous police visit) apparently came back to haunt them as they tried to patch things up.

Soon, we’ll find out if this divorce filing will outlast the previous one.

Perhaps Kim and Kroy will once again try to make things nice. Kim already argued that her ongoing sex life with Kroy made divorce unlikely.

We somehow doubt that they can resolve their current problems by “boning it out,” though.