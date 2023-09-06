Sister Wives: Inside the Text Chain That Tore the Family Apart

As you very likely know by now, the show Sister Wives remains on the air, having just premiered Season 18 earlier this month.

However, despite the title of this TLC reality show, the actual sister wives themselves are no more.

Christine Brown left Kody in November 2021… Janelle Brown did the same about a year later… and then Meri and Kody terminated their marriage this past January.

Did these ladies peace out of their plural marriages because they finally realized Kody is a selfish and sexist jerk face?

Early on Sister Wives Season 18, Kody and Janelle got into a huge argument. (TLC)

Yes, absolutely.

But the latest episode of Sister Wives also took viewers back to late 2022 and revealed that a certain text chain contributed to the demise of this once (sort of) happy family unit.

It all started with a bunch of messages about a kids-only Christmas gift exchange between Logan Brown, Leon Brown, Maddie Brown Brush, Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Brown, Paedon Brown, Gwen Brown, Gabe Brown and a few others… including Robyn’s children.

According to Paedon — via a confessional on this episode — the conversation became ugly after Kody and his spiritual spouses were looped in.

Most notably, things grew tense once Robyn suggested everyone jump on video to figure out who was going to present gifts to whom.

Kody Brown stares down Christine in this scene from the Sister Wives Season 18 opener. (TLC)

“I was pushing for the video chat for the sake of the kids, but after too much pushback, I finally went, ‘Why am I trying here? I’m out, this is an effort in futility,'” Robyn explained on this same intsallment.

From there, the whole chat spiraled out of control.

Christine noted how the text chain “got blown out of proportion that [the siblings] didn’t want to hang out and all these hurt feelings about when Robyn first came into the family came out, and it’s like, oh my gosh.”

We didn’t learn exactly what was said between all the sons, daughters and parents.

Kody Brown looks on in this picture of the patriarch from Sister Wives. (TLC)

However, Janelle ominously noted:

“It just kept spiraling, and it was done. With some of the things that were said and expressed, I don’t know if we ever come back from it.”

In a cringe-worthy confessional, Robyn couldn’t hold back her tears … saying it was “a horrible day and another example of them not wanting to be family with us.”

Robyn revealed this is how she felt “from the beginning” and added that her three older kids “did not feel comfortable with the gift exchange anymore.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown don’t look thrilled in this split screen picture of the couple. (TLC)

When this episode was filmed, Christine and Kody had already broken up.

We witnessed an intense fight between Kody and Janelle, though, which seemingly prompted the final straw in their mostly broken relationship.

“I was really upset when he left, because it feels like there’s a finality to it and I now I’m worried about what happens to me,” Janelle said after Kody stormed out of the room on air.

“Moving forward, do I live here, do I build? It feels like Kody and I are no longer gonna be a couple, it was that dramatic.

“There had been so much buildup and not so much the words — which were very harsh — but just the feeling was like, ‘We’re done.’”

