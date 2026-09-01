Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh Share Sad ALS Update with ’90 Day Fiance’ Fans

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Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten have a serious update on her deteriorating condition.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fan favorites previously revealed that Jenny has ALS.

Now, thanking fans and donors for their support, they shared that Jenny struggles to speak and walk.

Sumit is hoping to get a visa so that the two can travel to the US for, they hope, better healthcare for Jenny.

Taking to social media, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh updated ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ fans on her ALS symptoms and treatments. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jenny Slatten’s ALS symptoms are worsening

Taking to social media, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten shared an update about how ALS is impacting Jenny, their marriage, and their lives.

“I can’t talk,” Jenny revealed in the first of several videos.

“Unfortunately, the ALS is progressing, and now it’s showing more in her [speech]. Like, it’s hard for her to talk now,” Sumit explained.

He added: “Again, [it’s hard for her to] walk and mentally, it’s bad as well.”

As Jenny spine and neck weaken, she has struggled with balance and movement. These symptoms began long before her diagnosis in December 2025.

“Jenny is getting weaker, so it’s about time that we will start using the equipment,” Sumit shared.

This was apparently a reference to mobility aids, whether in the form of a walker, wheelchair, or something else.

“Maybe soon you will see that Jenny will be on some kind of support system [that] we can buy here and use it,” he suggested.

However, that is not their long-term plan.

Sumit and Jenny shared that they believe that she might be able to get better medical assistance in the US, where — among other things — her health insurance can help pay for medical care.

Last month, Sumit filed for an emergency visa to be able to visit the US

“So yeah, it’s progressing, but we were thinking that we could come to America to get proper treatment,” Sumit Singh explained with wife Jenny Slatten by his side.

“I still try to have high hopes,” he expressed.

Sumit affirmed: “I try to hope that America might have something better for Jenny and [that] she could get, at least, a better support system.”

There is no cure for ALS at this time. However, there are treatments to ease symptoms.

Additionally, Jenny’s daughter, Christina, lives in Palm Springs. It seems likely that Jenny would prefer to be around family.

Jenny’s doctor has advised her against traveling alone, given her mobility struggles. These struggles are likely to get worse as time goes on.

For many 90 Day Fiance couples, getting the visa is a central part of the story. Most have already filed and paid for the visa, but a few storylines involved people trying but failing to get a K-1 visa — or secretly not pursuing one at all.

Sumit wants to accompany his wife, not only to assist her while she travels, but to be by her side because he loves her.

He fears that, if he cannot get a visa, “It means that we’re going to be apart, apart forever.”

2026 is unfortunately a terrible time to need to apply for a visa of any kind, particularly for someone with brown skin. We hope that Sumit and Jenny are somehow able to make this work. They sacrificed so much to be together already.