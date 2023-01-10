Meri and Kody Brown: It Really is Over! We’ve Terminated Our Marriage!

Meri Brown and Kody Brown have decided to end all speculation.

Following multiple seasons of Sister Wives that have focused on their fractured relationship — along with a recent one-on-one special during which Kody said he didn’t consider himself married any longer to Meri — the spiritual spouses have issued a joint statement.

It confirms that their relationship is over.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, and in our own timing,” the message begins.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.“

As previously stated, Sister Wives fans were left unsure where things stood between Kody and Meri after Kody made his declaration that he didn’t consider himself Meri’s husband any longer.

“Like, he just made the decision,” she said on air. “I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

In response to this on-screen development, People Magazine reported that Meri had confirmed the marital split, a claim she took MAJOR exception to on Tuesday morning.

“Last month’s article by the ‘reputable’ People Magazine quoting me as saying that I had ‘confirmed’ that Kody and I had separated was a complete lie,” she wrote alongside her and Kody’s new statement.

“The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior.”

Now, however, she and Kody have confirmed their break-up.

Kody and Meri hadn’t slept together in 10 years prior to this announcement.

Their romance has been non-existent ever since Kody divorced Meri in order to legally married Robyn Brown.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced she had left Kody.

A few weeks ago, Janelle said on air that she and Kody were separated.

This means that he no longer has any sister wives and is instead only in a relationship with Robyn at the moment.

Fans continue to wonder whether or not he’ll take on a new spouse.

As for Meri, meanwhile?

Meri Brown flashes a smirk in this Instagram photo, which she shared in November 2022.

“Today I reclaim my power,” she wrote as a caption to her divorce confirmation.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told.

“But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Concluded the reality star:

“You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments.

“In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage.

“I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.

“Step into kindness with me. Put positive energy out into the world. Worthy Up!”