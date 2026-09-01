Hunter Biden Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘I’m 48.5% Gay’

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Hunter Biden has been making the media rounds lately, and many of the former first son’s comments have generated headlines.

Just yesterday, Hunter revealed that his father, Joe Biden, would visit him with a Secret Service motorcade when he was in the lowest depths of his crack addiction.

Hunter has developed a reputation for radical honesty, but following his revelation that he’s “48.6 percent gay,” the internet is divided on whether he was genuinely coming out or just cracking a joke.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives for his trial at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 07, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The revelation took place during Biden’s recent appearance on Luke Beasley’s popular podcast.

“Let’s get serious. I am gay,” Beasley told Biden, who sarcastically replied, “Really? Wow. Seriously. I’m so amazed you’re gay.”

“Are you gay?” Besaley asked, to which Biden replied, “Only a little bit.”

Hunter elaborated, explaining that he thinks of himself as “more or less than 50 percent” gay.

“If you were gay, would I be your type?” Beasley asked.

“No, a little bit more masculine would be my type, if I was gay,” Biden jokingly replied.

Hunter later brought the conversation back around to what he called “the gay question.”

“Maybe I take back 48.5. More like 47 after that conversation. My gaydom went down a percentage point,” he said.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am back up to 48.5 percent gay.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden made remarks (including “Is this fucking serious?”)

Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle ​from 1993 to 2017, with whom he shares daughters Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy.

He married current wife Melissa Cohen in 2019, with whom he welcomed a son named Beau Biden Jr.

He also has a daughter by former partner Lunden Roberts, named Navy Joan Roberts.

So Biden has never previously given any public indication of bisexuality.

But then again, he’s been speaking more candidly than ever in recent months, opening up about aspects of his life that he’s never spoken of before.

So it’s possible that Hunter only now feels comfortable enough to open up about his sexuality.

Of course, given the context, it’s equally possible that he was just joking.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter either way. But you can be sure that that won’t prevent social media users from obsessing over these remarks.