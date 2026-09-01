Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Says Letters of Support Are Piling Up as Jury Deliberations Continue

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The Lindsay Clancy murder trial came to a close last week, and jurors began their fourth day of deliberation this morning.

And as the millions await the outcome with bated breath, Clancy continues to receive words of encouragement from her sizable army of supporters.

As the wait for a verdict continued, Clancy’s attorney revealed Monday that the Massachusetts mother has received a deluge of mail from people who believe her story is far more complicated than the horrific deaths of her three children might suggest.

People wait on line to enter Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial on August 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mel Musto/Getty Images)

According to defense attorney Kevin Reddington, Clancy has received enough letters from supporters to fill three banker boxes.

And Reddington says Clancy reads every single one.

“She knows there are people out there that have not judged her,” Reddington told reporters (via NBC News), explaining that the letters have provided his client with emotional support while she waits to learn her fate.

That support is hardly a new development.

Back in 2023, shortly after Clancy was accused of killing her three children, dozens of friends, coworkers and even complete strangers sent letters to her defense attorney.

The correspondence painted a dramatically different picture of Clancy than the one presented by prosecutors.

Former colleagues described her as a loving mother and dedicated labor and delivery nurse.

One coworker wrote, “I do not know a better mother than Lindsay Clancy,” adding that she “lived and breathed for her children.”

Another described Clancy as “kind, compassionate, patient, empathetic” and devoted to her family. And then there were the mothers who didn’t even know Clancy personally.

Nearly 100 women signed a letter expressing sympathy for what they believed was her struggle with postpartum mental illness. Many said they could relate to the despair and psychological difficulties that can follow childbirth.

“We want to stand by her in her darkest hour,” the mothers wrote.

Other letters came from people around the country and even internationally, with some sharing their own experiences with postpartum mental illness and expressing concern about the treatment Clancy received before the killings.

Those letters have become particularly significant to the defense as Reddington argues that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan.

Now, more than three years after the children’s deaths, the support continues to arrive.

Clancy remains nervous and “scared” as the jury deliberates, according to her attorney. But she apparently has plenty of reminders that there are people who believe the woman on trial cannot be reduced to the worst act of her life.

As a nation looks on, the jury could deliver a verdict at any moment.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.